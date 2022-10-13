Princess Y80 first look: New model to launch in 2023 with infinity cockpit

Princess Yachts has released images of a brand new Princess Y80 model to complement the tri-deck X80 which it launched earlier this year.

Based on the same hull and technical platform as the X80, the Princess Y80 sports a more traditional flybridge profile without an enclosed upper deck.

Both models share the same lower deck layout, however. The first Y80 is due to launch in spring 2023.

One of its defining options will be an ‘infinity’ cockpit, featuring a rearranged layout with moving seats and a glass transom.

The two sofas slide electrically in and out from the table to make the most of this new arrangement.

A vast full-length flybridge and a versatile new foredeck terrace add yet more outdoor entertaining space.

The main saloon is open plan in standard guise with an aft lounge and a forward galley plus day-head, but the galley and bridge areas can be partitioned for owners who prefer more separation between guests and crew.

Side-deck doors by the helm and galley aid crew circulation forward, although the crews’ quarters are tucked into the transom.

Lower-deck guest accommodation consists of four conventional ensuite cabins – a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships aft, a comfortable VIP in the bow, and double and twin-bed cabins between them to starboard and port respectively.

Twin 1,800mhp or 1,900mhp V12 MANs on straight shafts should deliver top speeds of 30-32 knots depending on load and climate.

Given a standard fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, the range should be around 350nm at a fast cruise or more than 1,000nm at 10 knots.

There is no tender garage but the Y80’s hydraulic platform will accommodate up to a Williams 395, plus there’s room at the aft end of the flybridge for a crane and another cradle.

Expect a Princess Y80 with a typical set of extras to weigh in at around £6.5-£7 million including VAT. With like-for-like engines, the Princess X80 is around 5-10% more expensive.

Despite neither model being displayed at the Cannes or Southampton boat shows, 45 dealer orders have been secured and more than half of those already sold to customers.