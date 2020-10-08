Princess X80 first look: New model set to expand Superfly range in 2021

Princess has been swift to expand its Superfly X Class range with a new 80-footer that will launch in 2021.

The concept is the same as the Princess X95 with a main deck undisturbed by the presence of a lower helm and an internal staircase that leads to a flybridge with an enclosed sky deck at the forward end and an open aft terrace.

This top deck becomes the hub of the boat and is home to the helm station, sky lounge plus outdoor dining and socialising space. Single-level access leads forward to a pair of double sun pads ahead of the bridge.

The main deck extends almost the entire length of the boat with the option to have either a large galley/dining area forward or the master suite.

The latter benefits from raised views, greater privacy from the guest deck below, and access to a private sun deck.

Alternatively, the master suite can be located amidships on the lower deck where there are already three guest cabins; a VIP ensuite in the bow, a twin to port and double to starboard.

The crew quarters for up to three people are situated between the main accommodation and machinery space.

The Princess X80’s performance curve is different to that of the X95, its twin MAN V12s capable of 28 or 31 knots flat out depending on horsepower.

Either way, cruising speeds are likely to be slightly higher than the X95, though with a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres it will still boast a useful range.

Specification

LOA: 82ft 3in (25.08m)

Beam: 19ft 11in (6.06m)

Engines: Twin MAN 1,650hp/1,900hp

Top speed: 31 knots

Starting price: £3.7m (ex. VAT)