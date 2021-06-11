The partnership between Princess Yachts, Olesinski Design and Pininfarina, which first took shape in the creation of the R35 sportsboat, is well established now but it’s models like the Princess Y72 that demonstrate what a potent design force it is.

The way the three factions work in sync to modernise and update the range whilst retaining the timeless appeal that Princess has worked so hard to cultivate is mightily impressive and there’s a synergy and cohesion between the boat’s exterior and interior that few manufacturers achieve as successfully.

There are curves around the boat’s haunches and the mouldings for the flybridge furniture that are echoed on the main deck and even down in the sleeping spaces. Despite having three cooks peering over the broth, they were never in danger of spoiling it.

The Princess Y72 may be the smallest model in the Princess Y range but the space on board appears both sprawling and beautifully arranged.

Take the foredeck as an example, where backrests pop up from the forward sun pad to create an aft-facing bench opposite the U-shaped sofa and dinette.

If the foredeck doesn’t take your fancy then there is always the well protected cockpit or a flybridge that has a variety of layout options at its aft end, including individual sunbeds or storage via a crane for a Williams 395 tender or similar.

The saloon deck oozes restrained taste and splits the internal space between galley and dining table aft and a spacious yet cosy lounging area amidships where towering side windows will drench the area in natural light.

Access to the four-cabin accommodation (plus a twin for crew, aft) is split, with a central companionway leading forward to three guest cabins – two of which are ensuite – and a separate gently spiralling staircase off the main saloon which leads to the full-beam owner’s suite amidships.

The three cooks appear to have crafted a fine-looking cake but the cherry on top is performance, which is seriously punchy with the larger engines for a 75-footer of over 50 tonnes.

Princess Y72 specification

LOA: 74ft 9in (22.98m)

Beam: 17ft 11in (5.45m)

Engines: Twin MAN V12 1,400hp/1,650hp

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: Available on application