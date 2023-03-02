Riva 54 Metri first look: Riva announces sale of largest ever superyacht

The Riva 54 Metri - the largest yacht ever to emerge from this World-famous Italian yard - is now under construction at the Riva Superyacht Division in Ancona...

Taking the mantle of flagship from the existing 50 Metri, Riva is describing its beautiful all-aluminium 177ft superyacht as a “new benchmark for fans of the world’s most prestigious brand”.

As with most recent Rivas, the Riva 54 Metri is the result of a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the Strategic Product Committee and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. Naturally then, it draws on some trademark Riva design cues.

There’s a dynamic interplay between curved windows and faceted angles. There’s also a clear commitment to “chiaroscuro”, which involves the use of playful contrasts between textures and between light and dark.

Riva 54 Metri: 4,000sqft of party space

The outdoor spaces, which encompass nearly 4,000 sqft of the new yacht, are also a very clear design priority.

They include a vast lower beach club, with a central pool and hi-lo platform, plus a pair of fold-down bulwarks to help expand the space.

Recommended videos for you

The Riva 54’s aft “wellness area” also features a gym and spa, as well as easy access to the fold-down balconies of the aft cockpit.

As regards performance, the Riva 54 Metri is likely to be serene, safe and efficient rather than particularly quick.

Riva’s preliminary calculations suggest that its MTU 12V 2000 M86 diesel engines will be enough to see it to a top speed of around 18 knots.

Riva 54 Metri: delivery in 2025

Work on the Riva 54 Metri is currently underway at the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona, a state-of-the-art shipyard, which specialises in the construction of yachts from 50 to 90m in length.

Ancona is also home to the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard, where ten steel and aluminium superyachts are currently being built for Riva’s sister brands, Pershing, CRN and Custom Line.

The sale of this first Riva 54 Metri was concluded in partnership with Alain Maaraoui, founder and chairman of Riva’s exclusive dealer in Kuwait, Sea Pros Yachts.

Alain Maaraoui and Sea Pros Yachts will continue to work with the lucky owner from construction right through to delivery, which is currently planned for 2025.