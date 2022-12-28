Riva Anniversario first look: Limited edition Aquariva to mark 180 years of Riva

Riva is building a limited-edition version of its gorgeous Aquariva runabout to mark its 180th birthday. The model has been named the Riva Anniversario.

Only 18 examples will be built, one for every ten years of the brand’s existence. Although the Riva Anniversario features a composite GRP hull with polished mahogany planking on the foredeck, rather than a full wooden hull, many of its styling cues are taken from the iconic 1960s Riva Aquarama, which also turns 60 this year.

Measuring 33ft long and with a top speed of just over 40 knots, the Riva Anniversario is powered by twin 370hp Yanmar 8LVs hooked up to electronically controlled two-speed gearboxes.

One of the 18 examples built is being donated by Riva’s parent company, the Ferretti Group, to David Beckham’s 7 Fund, which raises money for UNICEF and particularly disadvantaged children in El Salvador.

Beckham is himself a Riva owner and serves as a brand ambassador for the company, including an appearance in Riva’s recent promotional video The Persuaders.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

Riva Anniversario specifications

LOA: 10.07m

Beam: 2.87m

Draft: 0.96m

Displacement (loaded): 6,750kg

Fuel capacity: 480L

Water capacity: 130L

Engine: Twin 370hp Yanmar 8LV

Top speed: 40.5 knots

Cruising speed: 36knots

Cruising range: 155nm

Starting price: Available on application