Riva Anniversario first look: Limited edition Aquariva to mark 180 years of Riva

Riva is building a limited-edition version of its gorgeous Aquariva runabout to mark its 180th birthday. The model has been named the Riva Anniversario.
Only 18 examples will be built, one for every ten years of the brand’s existence. Although the Riva Anniversario features a composite GRP hull with polished mahogany planking on the foredeck, rather than a full wooden hull, many of its styling cues are taken from the iconic 1960s Riva Aquarama, which also turns 60 this year.
Measuring 33ft long and with a top speed of just over 40 knots, the Riva Anniversario is powered by twin 370hp Yanmar 8LVs hooked up to electronically controlled two-speed gearboxes.
One of the 18 examples built is being donated by Riva’s parent company, the Ferretti Group, to David Beckham’s 7 Fund, which raises money for UNICEF and particularly disadvantaged children in El Salvador.
Beckham is himself a Riva owner and serves as a brand ambassador for the company, including an appearance in Riva’s recent promotional video The Persuaders.
Riva Anniversario specifications
LOA: 10.07m
Beam: 2.87m
Draft: 0.96m
Displacement (loaded): 6,750kg
Fuel capacity: 480L
Water capacity: 130L
Engine: Twin 370hp Yanmar 8LV
Top speed: 40.5 knots
Cruising speed: 36knots
Cruising range: 155nm
Starting price: Available on application