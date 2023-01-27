Custom Line 106 first look: This minimalist Italian design is all about flexibility

Despite an overall length approaching 108ft, the Custom Line 106 is in fact the smallest of the Italian yard’s planing range...

But like the larger Custom Line 120 and the spectacular new flagship 140, the Custom Line 106 puts performance and style right at the heart of the design.

Though less voluminous than the trawler-style Custom Line Navetta boats, there’s a raked, low-profile posture to the Custom Line 106 that will please those who enjoy a pared back aesthetic, plus it’s a quick boat by the standards of the sector too.

Equipped with twin MTU 16V 2000s with an output of either 2,217hp or 2,638hp, it will deliver between 23 and 26 knots at the top end, as well as a cruising range in excess of 1,000nm at 12 knots.

It’s interesting to see that Custom Line’s minimalist approach to the external form also extends to the clean, symmetrical deck layouts. Each level has plenty of open deck space with freestanding furniture for optimum flexibility and there’s a fluidity to the way the spaces are linked.

The bow, for instance, is divided into two independent spaces: a raised central island with twin sunpads, a large settee and a pair of low lounge tables; and a second lower area toward the forepeak with forward-facing sunbeds.

But although they feel quite distinct, these spaces are directly connected via a succession of raked steps – and those steps continue aft, linking the bow spaces to the sundeck.

That upper deck encompasses nearly 600sqft of open space and is protected by a pair of extended side windows and an elegant hardtop with integrated skylights. Again, it uses freestanding Italian furniture to retain flexibility but here, as elsewhere, the on board décor is fully customisable.

As you would expect, the owner’s cabin takes pride of place in the forward part of the main deck. Encompassing the full beam, it provides a large lounging area, twin bathrooms and a fold-out balcony for private moments overlooking the sea.

On the lower deck, there are two VIP suites aft and a pair of twin cabins further forward, all with large ensuites.

Custom Line 106 specifications

LOA: 107ft 8in (32.82m)

Beam: 24ft 0in (7.30m)

Engines: Twin MTU 16V 2,217hp-2,638hp

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: Available on application