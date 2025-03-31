Riva unveils a stunning brand new baby model

Riva launched its new Riva Iseo Super at the Boot Düsseldorf show in late January. This ultra-cool 27ft dayboat is a more affordable combustion engined version of the all-electric Riva El-Iseo launched last year. Both are evolutions of the original Iseo launched in 2011, 80 of which have been built to date.

Outwardly the Iseo Super is just as sweet as you would expect, with a flared bow, a sweeping shear and a beautifully moulded tumblehome stern – all packaged with the usual deep-gloss varnished mahogany detailing.

As for the cockpit layout, what you see is what you get. Beneath that low wraparound windshield, which now features a raised lip at the leading edge in common with all Riva’s latest generation boats, there’s a new Böning digital dashboard and two bolstered benches either side of a central walkway.

Behind them is a new U-shaped seating area and a small square pedestal table that will go up and down at the flick of a switch. A hand-operated bimini top stows neatly away beneath the rear bench.

Whereas the El-Iseo’s engine bay had a Parker electric motor, the Iseo Super’s is much more familiar. As standard it comes with a 300hp Volvo Penta D4 diesel linked to a DP-I sterndrive, which promises a top speed of around 38 knots. There are also two petrol V8 options with either 305hp or 355hp – the latter pushes the top speed up to 41 knots.

Riva doesn’t publish pricing of its boats but we understand the new Iseo Super is well under half the price of the notoriously expensive electric El-Iseo, which is said to cost around €1million.

Riva Iseo Super specifications

LOA: 8.24m / 27 ft 0 in

Max beam: 2.5m / 8ft 2in

Engine: Volvo Penta D4 – 300A

Max speed: 38 knots

Price: POA

