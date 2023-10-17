Riviera 585 SUV looks to live up to its name at 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

The new Riviera 585 SUV, debuting next week at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, offers sport with a whole lot of utility...
America’s passionate love affair with big, honking SUVs should bode well for the new Riviera 585 SUV, the latest addition to Aussie-based Riviera Yachts‘ five-model “Sport Utility Vessel” line-up.
The badge is a bit confusing in that bow-to-stern, this sleek-looking hardtop coupe measures in at 65 feet. Add to that the SUV’s 18ft 7in beam and it means a whole lot of space inside and out.
Take the dual-level cockpit at the back. At swim platform level, there’s a huge, teak-floored deck with barbecue grille, sink and ice-maker. Three steps up takes you into what’s arguably the 585’s best feature; it’s cosy, well-protected upper cockpit.
Here, shielded by the hardtop and side windows, there’s an L-shaped sofa and hi-lo table. On the opposite side is a huge lounging pad for curling up with a good book. And it’s all on the same level as the saloon; slide open the big tinted glass door, and raise-up the tinted half-window by the galley, and everything is wide open.
Below decks it’s like a Tardis with much more space than you’d imagine. The full-beam, amidships owner’s cabin is huge, with a big, centerline bed and breakfast table for two at the side, all brightened up by oversized hull glass. Heck, there’s even a walk-in closet and a separate laundry room.
Tucked in the bow, there’s a guest double, with a roomy twin-bed cabin close by that transforms into a double. And the quality and craftsmanship through the entire boat is first rate.
Article continues below…
Riviera 505 SUV to get European debut at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival
Vicem 65 yacht tour: This $2.4m Downeast Lobster boat was built to order in Turkey
And the best part, this new Riviera 585 SUV is a great-looking boat, with an old-school raked bow and swooping profile that gives it the appearance of some offshore fishing boat. But it looks modern, courtesy of that big-windowed hardtop and generous hull-side windows. This thing will turn heads.
Standard power is a pair of 900hp Volvo D13 diesels mated to IPS pod drives, with the option of 1,000hp versions. Top speed with the bigger engines is 35 knots, with a 400 nautical-mile range at 21 knots.
Riviera 585 SUV specification
LOA: 65ft 40in (19.82m)
Beam: 18ft 7ins (5.67m)
Engines: 2 x 900hp Volvo IPS1200
Top speed: 35 knots
Starting price: $3.6 million