Reporting from the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a full tour of the Vicem 65...

The new Vicem 65 certainly stood out from the crowd at the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, with its combination of the classic Lobster boat design and exceptional craftsmanship. Built in Turkey, each Vicem yacht is tailored to the owner’s specifications, from engine selection to interior finishes and configurations.

Measuring almost 18ft on the beam, this Downeast-style cruiser maintains a traditional aesthetic while incorporating modern features. One notable addition is the spacious flybridge, providing a commanding view and a thoroughly modern helm.

Equipped with twin 16-inch Garmin displays, IPS joystick controls, bow and stern thrusters and autopilot, the upper helm allows for smooth and intuitive navigation.

Moving to the cockpit, the Vicem 65 offers ample space, enhanced by sliding doors and a lifting screen that seamlessly connects the interior and exterior areas. The cockpit also features an isotherm refrigerator, barbecue, sink, ice maker, and several storage compartments.

Entering the interior, the yacht impresses with its customisable options – the gloss teak interior seen here is just one of a range of wood choices. The navigation area features a built-in flip-up chart table and manual navigation tools, meaning you can plan your route in comfort.

Accommodation aboard the Vicem 65 consist of an owner’s cabin aft, and a forward cabin. The former spans the full beam of the yacht, featuring en-suite heads with a separate shower area that includes both a handheld shower head and a ceiling-mounted rainwater shower.

Not only does the Vicem 65 excel in design and comfort, but its engineering also stands out. The yacht boasts twin IPS 1350 engines, offering impressive power and manoeuvrability.

The engineering space provides ample room for maintenance and access to essential systems such as the domestic water system, Dometic air conditioning unit, Onan generator, and fuel filters.

The Vicem 65 showcases a carefully balanced combination of classic design, customisable features, and meticulous engineering, making it an appealing choice for discerning yacht owners seeking both elegance and performance on the open seas.

Enjoy the tour…

Vicem 65 specifications

LOA: 66ft 5in (20.25m)

Beam: 17ft 6in (5.3m)

Engines: 2x 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13 IPS1350

Top speed: 26 knots

Price: $2,400,000