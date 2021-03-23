Most superyachts live a life of secrecy, but not AWOL. This Sanlorenzo SD122 is the star of the YouTube channel Superyacht Captain and the eponymous presenter Tristan Mortlock invited Nick Burnham on board at the most recent Cannes Yachting Festival.

Built in 2009 by Italian yard Sanlorenzo Yachts, AWOL is a semi-displacement superyacht with room for 12 guests.

She is run by a crew of eight, led by Tristan, and when this video was filmed she was being prepared for a huge party, which is why some carpets and artwork were missing.

Nick shows us all the key areas of AWOL, from the main-deck master cabin with its walk-in wardrobe and his and hers bathrooms, to the sprawling sundeck, complete with bar and hot tub.

We also get a proper look at the bridge, which is Tristan’s seafaring office and boasts an impressive helm set-up and ECDIS paperless charts.

Nick arguably saves the best to last, in the form of AWOL’s immaculate engine room, where we see her twin 1,600hp Caterpillar C32 engines in all their glory.

Enjoy the tour…

Sanlorenzo SD122 AWOL Specification

LOA: 122’10” (37.44m)

Beam: 24’8″ (7.54m)

Top speed: 18 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Range: 3,000nm

Built: 2009

Refit: 2019

Price: €8,900,000

Charter rate: From €110,000 per week (exc. expenses)

To see more of AWOL, head over to the Superyacht Captain YouTube channel.