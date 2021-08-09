Sargo 45 first look: Flagship wheelhouse cruiser set to expand the range

Finnish builder Sargo is preparing to launch its largest boat to date. The all-new Sargo 45 sports much the same rugged styling as the rest of the range of all-weather wheelhouse cruisers but on a bigger scale.

Signature features include an oversized bathing platform, walk-through transom, full walkaround decks, side doors on both sides of the wheelhouse and a forward-raked windscreen.

The extra size allows for much more generous outside entertaining spaces with a large aft cockpit featuring an L-shaped dinette to port and a foredeck sunpad and bench seat.

Inside the wheelhouse, a second C-shaped dinette occupies most of the port side with three forward-facing navigators’ seats ahead of it and a galley running along the starboard side. The helm position is offset on its own to starboard.

Article continues below…

Down below, the standard layout makes good use of the available 4.25m beam. It includes two ensuite cabins – an owner’s cabin forward and a full-beam transverse twin aft. However, a third amidships area can be configured to specific customer requirements as a laundry, a study or a compact third cabin with a double berth.

Twin 440hp Volvo Penta D6 sterndrives should provide a top speed of around 35 knots, which means a fast cruise in the mid-to-high 20s. Sargo quotes a range of 250nm at 25 knots.

Twin 440hp IPS600s or 480hp IPS650s are also options, the first time Sargo has deviated from its sterndrive-only policy. The higher-powered option should push the top speed into the high 30s.

All models are Cat B-Offshore certified, backing up Sargo’s reputation for building tough, seaworthy craft. The hull is resin-infused and features a sharp entry for cutting through waves, with flatter sections aft for efficient cruising. With the smallest sterndrives, the Sargo 45 will have a dry weight of around 13 tonnes.

The first Sargo 45 is due to launch this summer and will be used initially as a development platform and yard demonstrator. The first production boats should be ready for delivery from late 2021. And, like the 36, a flybridge version will join the range next year.

UK importer, Sargo Boats UK, says prices will start at £850,000, including taxes and delivery to the UK, but expect a typical sail-away spec to include another £30,000-£40,000 of options.