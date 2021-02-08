Saxdor 320 GTO first look: Is this already the most exciting new boat of 2021?

Saxdor, for such a young company, certainly isn’t resting on its laurels and has launched the 320 GTO in the wake of collecting a Highly Commended prize for its entry-level 200 Sport at the 2021 Motor Boat Awards.



The starting price (with a single 300hp Mercury outboard) is eye-catching enough but then there’s the twin-stepped hull, intelligent cockpit design and the standard-fit folding balconies.

Plenty of time has clearly been taken by the design team lead by Sakari Mattila, previously of Aquador and Axopar amongst other brands, to ensure not an inch of space has gone to waste.

With an extended sunpad on the foredeck and a dinette that converts into a sun bathing space the options of lounging around are plentiful but at the flip of a backrest the opposed seating can become forward-facing benches for guests to use when the boat is flying along at a potential cruising speed of 40 knots with the larger twin engines.

The key thing about the deck design is that there is both a wet bar and sunpads which can be used independently of each other, not the case with some of the Saxdor’s rivals.

Below decks it’s clear that the 320 GTO should be comfortable in a role as weekender, not just a fast, handsome dayboat.

The fixed double berth is a good size and has enough headroom that you can use it as a place to sit and not just for sleep.

There is also room for a separate heads/wet room with standing headroom, an admirable addition in a sporty craft of less than 34ft (10.4m).

The recipe here looks hugely promising and we will be putting the Saxdor 320 GTO to the test to check the pudding’s proof in the very near future.

In the meantime, if you want one act now – they’re selling fast…

Specification

LOA: 33ft 8in (10.3m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.1m)

Engines: Single/twin outboards up to 600hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: €90,900 (ex. VAT)