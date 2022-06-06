Silent Yachts VisionF 82 first look: Catamaran collaboration is a real hybrid

Silent Yachts will by now be a familiar name to most but what of VisionF? The mysterious sounding yard is a specialist in building aluminium catamarans at its Turkish facility, and the brand’s 80ft power cat is soon to be adapted to create the Silent Yachts VisionF 82.

Effectively, VisionF provides the boat while Silent Yachts brings its expertise in solar/electric propulsion to the table. The interesting thing about this model is that unlike the original Silent Yachts range this VisionF 82 will be available with a diesel/electric hybrid system similar to that of a hybrid car.

Based around Volvo Penta’s IPS, the Hybrid model will use a parallel hybrid drivetrain with three driving modes: electric, hybrid and power.

In hybrid mode the system will automatically select the electric motors, diesel engine or both, depending on speed and battery charge while in power mode both will be combined to deliver maximum performance.

A vast array of solar panels across the hard top and wheelhouse feed power to the 160kWh battery bank, which in peak conditions will be able to run the boat’s many household appliances silently and without the need to run a generator.

Article continues below…

There will also be a fully electric version of the VisionF 82 available, using the same technology as the smaller all-electric models on the Silent Yachts range.

Let’s not forget about the boat though, because it’s vast. The side decks are like bowling alleys and being made from aluminium the layout is extremely flexible beyond the four-cabin standard arrangement.

Silent Yachts VisionF 82 specifications

LOA: 80ft 4in (24.5m)

Beam: 32ft 5in (9.99m)

Engines: Diesel/electric hybrid or full electric

Top speed: 20 knots

Starting price: €5.37million (ex. VAT)