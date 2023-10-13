Sirena 42M first look: Why this new superyacht marks a huge leap forward for the Turkish yard

Sirena Yachts has well and truly joined the big leagues with its latest project, the Sirena 42M, which will begin construction this autumn…

Part of the Sirena Superyachts concept range that was launched at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show, the Sirena 42M features exterior design and layouts by Luca Vallebona and interior design by Hot Lab.

No details have been released about the owner, engines, range, price or target completion date, but this design should attract a lot of interest thanks to a wealth of innovative ideas.

Most striking of which is the foredeck patio, which can be directly accessed from the owner’s suite. This area includes a plunge pool, a pergola and a curved staircase leading to the upper deck.

Breaking down barriers between the interior and exterior spaces was a key theme for the designers, and this can also be seen in the saloon, which is just a few steps away from the aft deck infinity pool flanked by folding balconies.

“Often, reference is made to large windows as a method to enhance the relationship between the interior and exterior,” comments Vallebona.

“In the case of Sirena Superyachts, I wanted to take this concept a step further, ensuring not only expansive views of the landscape but also the possibility of physically stepping outside of the usually enclosed interior.”

Article continues below…

Below decks the guest accommodation is comprised of four cabins, two of which feature en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes that will ensure excellent noise insulation from the adjacent crew and machinery spaces.

“In these cabins, the use of curved elements alternating with more rectilinear lines is evident,” Vallebona adds. “In general, through the use of curves, large fillets, and dynamic walls, I wanted to create the opportunity for an interior where there is always an element that can stand out from the rest, clear and not redundant.”

In terms of decor, Hot Lab’s choice of oak, beech, cotton, chenille and titanium aims to evoke both Nordic and Mediterranean styles.

Antonio Romano, commercial director and partner of The Viken Group and co-founder of Hot Lab explains: “We developed with the yard various stylistic solutions that could satisfy owners with very different needs while allowing the shipyard to standardise production as much as possible.”

The Sirena 42M will be the Turkish yard’s flagship by quite some distance, eclipsing the Sirena 88 by a good 50ft.

“The interiors are simply stunning, with stylishly realised options that allow for highly personalised finishing coupled to design flexibility in layout that ties in perfectly with Sirena’s forward-thinking approach to general arrangements without impacting on engineering elements,” says Cagin Genc, CEO of Sirena Yachts.

“Hot Lab captured the essence of Sirena’s unique superyachts and their innovative and inviting layouts, and we are confident our enthusiasm will be shared by our clients.”