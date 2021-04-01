There’s seemingly no difficult second album syndrome for Solaris’s Power division – if anything, this all-new Solaris Power 44 Open is even better looking than the drop dead gorgeous 48 Open.

Its profile is beautifully sleek and pure but the surfacing of the topsides adds curves in all the right places. Hopefully its dynamics will match those of its larger sibling, the IPS-only powertrains likely to provide refined, efficient cruising with a top speed just short of 40 knots with the twin 480hp engine option.

The cockpit is a focal point aboard the Solaris Power 44 Open with a tempting mix of sunbathing, lounging and dining space plus some desirable additions in the shape of the tender garage and folding terraces either side of the cockpit (not shown in these early renderings).

One of the memorable things about the Solaris Power 48 is that for all its open day boat intentions the interior isn’t the poor relation you might expect it to be.

The Solaris Power 44 Open looks much the same, with the choice of either a convertible dinette forward and a double cabin amidships or two sleeping spaces comprising a double in the bow, twins amidships and a shower room in between.

Given that the main cabin is open-plan, however, this arrangement is probably best suited to families rather than friends – even close ones!

Solaris Power 44 Open specification

LOA: 44ft 2in (13.47m)

Beam: 14ft 3in (4.35m

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS500/600/650

Top speed: 37 knots

Starting price: €667,340 (inc. VAT)