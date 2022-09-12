Sunseeker is launching a tri-deck version of its popular 90 Ocean, called the Sunseeker Ocean 182.

Originally built as an open flybridge boat with a hardtop to provide shade, the new Sunseeker Ocean 182 will have a fully covered area at the forward end of the upper deck.

This brings two major benefits: first, the bridge station moves upstairs, freeing up more socialising space on the main deck, and second, the enclosed part of the top deck can be climate controlled for use in hot and cold countries.

Prospective owners can choose if the newly covered area is left open at the back with just a security hatch over the internal stairs or closed off with sliding glass doors where the roof line ends.

The latter creates a fully enclosed skylounge, leaving a small open deck area aft of it. The standard layout sees all three decks connected by a stylish internal stainless steel and glass staircase located amidships on the portside.

However, there may be an option for a second set of outside stairs running from the cockpit up to the raised aft deck. The main deck layout has also been substantially changed for the Sunseeker Ocean 182 to take advantage of the lower helm’s absence.

The space where it used to be now becomes a light-filled living area with a dining table to starboard and a galley to port, freeing up room behind for an even bigger saloon. The effect is said to be transformative, creating a vast single-level open-plan space like a luxury beachside apartment.

The newly enclosed top deck does come at the expense of some outdoor entertaining space but with that vast split-level beach club aft and a smaller but more private bow lounge forward in addition to the small raised aft deck, guests still have plenty of outside options to choose from.

The lower-deck accommodation remains unchanged with a full beam owner’s suite amidships, two double guest suites just behind it and a VIP double in the bow.

Engine choices are all MAN V12s on V-drives with power options ranging from twin 1,650hp up to 2,000hp units for an impressive top speed of around 27 knots and a quoted slow speed range of up to 1,800nm.

Of the 23 Sunseeker 90 Oceans sold thus far, a dozen of which have already been delivered, all bar two have been ordered with the mid-spec 1,900hp engines.

Prices for the new Sunseeker Ocean 182 begin at £6,995,000 excluding taxes, which is a premium of around £560,000 over the standard model.

The first one should be completed in June next year and the second will launch in time to make its debut at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

“I never used to be a fan of tri-deck designs on boats with an LOA of less than 100ft,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “Too often they looked like a hurriedly designed after-thought to eke out a few extra sales in the US or UAE. But I doff my hat to Sunseeker’s designers for managing to make this Sunseeker 90 Ocean Enclosed look surprisingly good.”

Sunseeker Ocean 182 specifications

LOA: 88’11” / 27.10m

Beam: 23’6” / 7.16m

Draft: 6’1” / 1.86m

Displacement: 79,300kg / 174,827lb

Fuel capacity: 13,000 litres / 3,434 US GAL

Water capacity: 1,500 litres / 400 US GAL

Engine options: Twin MTU up to 3,000 PS

Top speed: 27 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Range: Up to 1,800 nautical miles

CE classification: Category B

Starting price: £6,995,000 (ex. VAT)