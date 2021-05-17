Sunseeker unveil five new yachts together for the first time

Sunseeker has launched their five newest yachts, presenting them all on the water in Dorset for the first time. The Manhattan 55, Predator 55 EVO™, 65 Sport Yacht, 88 Yacht, and 90 Ocean models have all been photographed and filmed together in a first for the company

Sunseeker has revealed what they call the Sunseeker ‘Famous Five’ during a press presentation on Saturday 15 May 2021. This presentation represents the first time all five of Sunseeker’s latest yachts have been seen together and was shot off the coast of Dorset, England.

Revealing the Manhattan 55, Predator 55 EVO™, 65 Sport Yacht, 88 Yacht, and 90 Ocean models together at once reflects the extraordinary pace of product development and a feat never before seen in the company’s history. To celebrate their arrival, a special guest and friend of the brand, actor Hugh Bonneville, recently visited the boat builder in Poole to support a launch video. The sheer expanse of Sunseeker’s presence, with its legendary shipyard set against the backdrop of the town’s historic quayside made for an ideal filming location.

Hugh commented: “A few years ago, I joined the Sunseeker team at the London Boat Show and quickly came to understand that this company is so much more than a brand – it’s a global family. Sunseeker don’t just build boats, they build dreams and I feel very fortunate to join in the celebratory launch of these incredible new models. It’s an outstanding achievement of which the iconic British company can be justifiably proud.”

Joined by Sunseeker CEO, Andrea Frabetti, and Douglas Culverwell, Director of Distributor Development, Hugh experienced the Sunseeker Famous Five first-hand by going behind the curtain of this complex operation. As well as touring the shipyards that house these remarkable yachts and meeting with the teams responsible for building them, Hugh relished the exceptional interiors of the 88 Yacht, sat comfortably at the innovative SkyHelm™ of the 65 Sport Yacht, and felt right at home on the all-new X-TEND™ transforming sunbed; just some of the many latest technology innovations on board these class-leading, industry-defining models.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: “It was a great privilege to welcome Hugh back to Poole to help launch all five new models, each imbued with Sunseeker style and innovation. This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work, talent and passion by the entire workforce; the credit rests with each and every one of them. This launch is a truly momentous occasion, and I cannot wait to welcome even more clients to our burgeoning ‘family’ as our range continues to expand.”

Keep an eye out for our test of the Mahattan 55 in the July 2021 issue of Motorboat and Yachting and previews of all the other newly launched Sunseekers here on MBY.com.