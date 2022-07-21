Supermarine Swordfish 42 first look: Stretched racing hull offers more luxury

Supermarine has revealed details of a striking new big sister to last year’s Spearfish 32, called the Supermarine Swordfish 42

The Swordfish 42 will be built around a stretched version of the same celebrated Alan Burnard hull. And although it is clearly conceived as a soft-riding offshore performance machine, the new Supermarine Swordfish 42 is expected to be even better appointed than the smaller Supermarine Spearfish 32.

From the bathing platform, the boat is accessed via a central walkway between the twin aft sunpads. In the secure, deepset cockpit, a dinette and wet bar will be sheltered beneath a stylish hardtop.

Further forward, three bolstered race seats are designed to provide outstanding lateral support and unbroken views through a raked wraparound windscreen. And on the lower deck, there will be a saloon and galley amidships, plus an ensuite double owner’s cabin forward and a twin cabin aft.

With a pair of Volvo Penta D6-440s beneath the aft sun loungers, you can expect a top end in excess of 40 knots and the same agile handling and impeccable sea-keeping as its smaller sibling.

Prices for the new Supermarine Swordfish 42 are expected to start at £612,621 including VAT.