Windy has revealed updated renderings of its next model, the Windy 34 Alizé, previously known as Project Hawk...

Norwegian superyacht designer Espen Øino is a man with a stellar CV and an even more stellar reputation. Who better then to take the lead on the all-new Windy 34 Alizé – a boat designed to evoke (and improve upon) the style and performance of the much-loved 34 Khamsin?

Slotting neatly in the Windy range between the 32 Grand Zonda and the Windy 37 Shamal, the Windy 34 Alizé is every bit the performance boat you would expect.

Built with a distinctly aggressive resin-infused non-stepped deep-V hull, even the entry-level single D6-440 is expected to achieve speeds in the region of 40 knots.

And while Windy is anticipating speeds well in excess of 50 knots from the optional twin D6-440s, you can also indulge your inner petrolhead with a pair of 430hp V8s. Unlike the recent Windy 28CC, there will not be any outboard options for this one.

It may be “all-new” but the main deck layout feels classically Windy. The full-beam cockpit, set deep within the confines of the long wraparound screen, features a broad

aft sunpad with a bench seat built into its leading edge.

That faces forward, across a convertible table, to a two-man starboard bench and an aft-facing port lounge seat. Further forward, beyond a trio of bolster-equipped offshore helm seats, access to that impressively trim foredeck is achieved via a step-through screen.

Here, you will find an additional sunpad, plus a stylish guardrail that does a great job of preserving the boat’s streamlined profile.

It seems incongruous then that a boat like this should be able to conceal cruising facilities for four. But such is the depth of that hull (and such is Windy’s experience in classical high-performance sportscruisers) that its overnighting credentials look remarkably good.

Down below, a central atrium features a long integrated galley to port and a shower and heads compartment to starboard. Beneath the cockpit sole, a pair of fore-and-aft guest singles, nestling behind a privacy curtain, can be converted into a huge double, thanks to a central infill.

And in the V of the bow, a permanent double berth is equipped with under-bed storage, plus long hull windows for panoramic sea views from bed level. As the replacement for the famous Khamsin model (and the boat that inherits the baton from Windy’s most successful sportscruiser), the Windy 34 Alizé certainly has a job on its hands.

But with the year’s entire production schedule of 27 boats already sold off-plan, it’s fair to say it’s off to a very auspicious start.

Windy 34 Alizé specifications

LOA: 33ft 10in (10.30m)

Beam: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

Engines: Single or twin Volvo Penta 440-880hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: £271,000 (ex. VAT)