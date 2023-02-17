Technohull Omega 48 first look: The 86-knot RIB that’s surprisingly luxurious

Greek performance RIB specialist Technohull is well-known for its exploits on the offshore race and endurance circuits but its new Luxury-line flagship looks like the start of a carefully evolved new direction for the brand…

While most Technohull RIBs have tended to take the form of narrow-beamed, swell-cleaving projectiles with restricted deck space and limited leisure facilities, the Technohull Omega 48 is designed to deliver all of Technohull’s sporting DNA in a platform better suited to the needs of the leisure boater.

In fact, it enjoys more than an extra metre in the beam over the outgoing Omega 47 and that provides all kinds of extra recreational flexibility.

In a first for Technohull, there’s a central walkaround sunbed on the aft deck, with dual openings providing access to a storage space big enough for a tender plus multiple water toys. At the bow, a spacious forward sunbed sits opposite a wide console seat built into the leading edge of the center console.

Down below, through a space-saving pantographic door in the side of the console, there’s a double berth, set deep into the deck, alongside a compact heads compartment that doubles as a wet room.

There are numerous ways to customise the 48’s deck space, including a back-to-back couch with wet bar or an aft couch and table, but the standard layout makes it very clear that the performance remains at the heart of the experience.

It features two rows of triple helm seats, which means that up to six people can now enjoy the softness of impact-mitigation, as well as the protection of the big one-piece glass screen and the aerodynamic hardtop.

At nearly 50ft in length, the new Technohull Omega 48 is certainly bigger and heavier than the 47 but given that its transom is capable of hosting a fifth outboard, it’s reasonable to assume that the new boat will exceed even the 47’s rampant 80-knot potential.

Engine options on the 48 will vary from twin V12 600hp outboards to quintuple 450hp engines. And if you favour inboard propulsion instead, there are diesel and petrol inboard options too.

In all cases, the patented Dynastream hull is designed to mitigate the potential downsides of that big beamy twin-stepped hull with a semi-straight, wave-piercing bow to dial in some useful extra ride softness and control.

Technohull Omega 48 specifications

LOA: 49ft 1in (14.95m)

Beam: 15ft 6in (4.72m)

Engines: Twin 600hp or quintuple 450hp outboards/inboards

Top speed: 86 knots

Starting price: TBC