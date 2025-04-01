The brand new Sirena 60 has been unveiled

Sirena Marine is updating its popular Sirena 58 flybridge cruiser with a new 60 model, the Sirena 60. This extended version will outwardly be similar to its predecessor but with even more superstructure glazing. The design credits are all in-house, save for the naval architecture, which comes from naval architect German Frers.

However, the Sirena 60 is not merely an aesthetic upgrade; it has elevated functionality as well. More glass in the main saloon should translate to more light and better views. The interior vibe is also promised to be younger and fresher.

Then there’s a reworked bow lounge featuring a larger C-shaped sofa and dining table as well as a forward sunpad, a different cockpit layout, and an upgraded bathing platform and flybridge.

Inside, the extra two feet and reworked layout create more usable space. There’s a 20% larger galley right next to the cockpit doors, an amidships lounge and two-seat helm position.

Lower-deck accommodation options are much the same as the 58’s. The most popular will have three cabins – a full-beam amidships owner’s suite with forward-facing centreline double, a VIP in the bow with an aft-facing centreline double, and in between a portside twin bed cabin that will easily convert to another double when required.

There’s also now room for a washer-drier beneath the lower deck staircase.

The standard engines are twin 670hp Volvo Penta D11s on ZF V-drive gearboxes giving a quoted top speed of 23.5 knots. Optional 900hp D13s will push this up to nearer 26 knots. The quoted range is 850nm at a more relaxed 10 knots with 10% fuel in reserve.

The first Sirena 60 is already undergoing sea trials and its public showing is likely to be at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. A Coupé version may follow at some point.

