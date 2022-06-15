Vanquish VQ115: Dutch yard building world’s fastest 30m aluminium superyacht

Despite apparances, the Vanquish VQ115 isn’t some hare-brained concept boat that looks sensational but will never see the light of day.

This 115ft, 50-knot monster is set to be delivered to its North American home later this year and the Dutch yard claims that the Vanquish VQ115 will be the fastest diesel-powered aluminium superyacht over 30m.

Getting nearly 100 tonnes of superyacht to crack the 50-knot barrier is no mean feat so Vanquish recruited the services of Dutch firm Studio Delta to handle the naval architecture and create a fast, efficient hull in keeping with the razor-sharp exterior design of Guido de Groot.

Of course, employing an enormous amount of horsepower also helps and the triple MTUs churn out nearly 8,000hp in total, which is fed into the water by a trio of surface drives.

The idea of this thing charging along at 50 knots is a feat of physics bending that is hard to compute but exhilarating to imagine.

The combination of the relatively narrow beam (it’s 2ft slimmer than a Sunseeker 116 Yacht) and the customer’s focus on living space rather than beds means the Vanquish VQ115 only has three cabins comprising an owner’s cabin, VIP and guest twin, though the cinema room does have two Pullman berths for some extra ad hoc sleeping options.

No, sleeping is not the focus here, it’s all about what you do when you’re awake, be that enjoy the hot tub on the foredeck, the Vanquish VQ16 tender and VQ11 water scooter tucked away in their own garages or the beach club with direct water access for stand-up paddleboarding and other watery pastimes.

Call it OTT, call it unnecessary, call it what you want but as a feat of engineering, the Vanquish VQ115 is absolutely mind-blowing.

Vanquish VQ115 specifications

LOA: 114ft 8in (35m)

Beam: 22ft (6.7m)

Engines: Triple MTU 2,650hp

Top speed: >50 knots

Price: Available on application