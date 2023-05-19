VisionF 100 first look: This Turkish supercat is packed full of original ideas

Turkish builder, VisionF Yachts, has unveiled a new flagship power cat, the VisionF 100 that sidesteps the established formula in several key ways…

For instance, while the brand has become well known for its stylish aluminium multihulls, this VisionF 100 will be the first boat built from Kevlar composite. The idea behind that is to optimise the strength-to-weight ratio, creating a very light structure with excellent rigidity and durability.

Volume is of course another major strength and VisionF is aiming to make best use of that with a range of facilities that tap directly into the superyacht lifestyle. The aft cockpit, for instance, has dining facilities for the entire ship’s company, with an aft bench that can be reversed to face out over a folding terrace, suspended above the stern.

The bow deck, meanwhile, is so expansive that it provides an authentic alternative to the flybridge. Occupying more than 1,200sqft, with ample space for a bar and freestanding sunloungers, it features a pair of low-slung L-shaped seating units, set around an elegant glass-bottomed Jacuzzi, which is neatly recessed into the central part of the deck, so you can gaze down at the water below.

Article continues below…

Step inside and the main deck saloon uses full-height sliding glass doors on both sides, opening out onto drop-down bulwarks for improved integration with the elements. You can also spec the main deck with a luxurious owner’s cabin with private access to that foredeck.

And the space inside the two hulls is equally custom-friendly, with space for up to six ensuite guest cabins, a fully equipped galley and up to three crew cabins.

In spite of its prodigious scale, a draft of just 1.2m should bring shallow waters and secluded bays well within reach – and initial indications suggest that the VisionF 100 will be pretty quick too. Power will come from quadruple Volvo Penta IPS 1050 diesels, each churning out 800hp, for a top end of around 22 knots.

VisionF 100 specifications

LOA: 100ft 0in (30.50m)

Beam: 39ft 4in (12.00m)

Engines: 4 x Volvo Penta IPS 1050 diesels

Top speed: 22 knots

Starting price: Available on application