Wajer 77 first look: Dutch yard to launch 15 supersized open day boats

Day boat specialist Wajer has launched its biggest ever boat, the Wajer 77. The flagship joins the 37 and 55 in the range of curvaceous day cruisers.

Built by the yard’s new big-yacht division in Lemmer, Friesland, this all-aluminium model is powered by triple 900hp Volvo Penta IPS1200s as standard for a claimed top speed of 37 knots.

However, 40 knots should be possible with the optional 1,000hp IPS1350s. Quoted range is 400nm at 30 knots fast cruise.

A walkaround layout provides dining areas, sunpads and sofas aplenty fore and aft protected by a large hardtop with or without sunroofs and a massive wraparound windshield.

Accommodation can be customised to suit but the standard proposal consists of a starboard-side galley and three ensuite cabins – double owner’s cabin amidships, a VIP double in the bow and a twin-bunk between.

There’s also a single crew cabin just forward of the engineroom, although the Wajer 77 is primarily intended to be an owner-driver model.

Despite this being one of the largest open day boats currently in build, Wajer claims to have sold 15 of them prior to the first boat splashing in July, with more sales following since then, according to Wajer’s marketing manager Roderik de Maar.

Delivery slots are now pushing well into 2024. Prices for the Wajer 77 start at around €5.25 million excluding taxes.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Wajer is the owning family’s surname, pronounced ‘vyer’.

Wajer 77 specifications

LOA: 23.5m / 77ft

Beam: 5.80m / 19ft

Draught: 1.80m / 5’9ft

Weight (half load): 51t

Engines: 3x 900hp Volvo Penta IPS 1200 D13

Top speed: 37 knots

Cruising speed: 30 knots

Range: 400nm

Fuel capacity: 4,800 litres / 1,270 gallons

Fuel consumption: 300litres/hour at 26 knots (IPS 1350)

Design: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Naval architecture: Van Oossanen Naval Architects

Starting price: €5.25million (ex. VAT)