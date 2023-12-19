WallyPower 50 first look: Could this be their most attractive model yet?

Wally has long been a leader in making aspirational powerboats, and deservedly so...

But if you’re torn between the open-style thrills of the WallyTender line and the luxury of the WallyPower line, the WallyPower50 (debuting next month at Boot Dusseldorf 2024) might be the most attractive model yet.

It certainly possesses the angular lines, fine stem and aggressive double-chine profile you would expect of a classic WallyPower model but you can also spec it with the same workmanlike wraparound fender as a WallyTender.

Like the WallyTender 48 and the WallyPower 58, the new WallyPower 50 is available with either inboard or outboard propulsion. The standard model is fitted with twin Volvo Penta IPS-650 pod drives and user-friendly joystick control for berthing manoeuvres.

In this guise the top speed should be around 36 knots with a fast cruise of 30-knots. The “X” variant offers a wider choice of outboard engines, including some really seductive options. You can opt for quadruple Mercury 400hp outboards for 48-knot performance or upgrade to quadruple 500hp Mercury Racing outboards for speeds of more than 50 knots.

In terms of the deck layout, the superstructure is positioned a decent way forward, and while that slightly shortens the elegantly tapered bow, it helps generate lots of extra space on the aft deck where the beam and the shelter are at their most useful.

That deck is well used too, with an eight-man seating section beneath the extended roof, plus an additional four seats built into the sun loungers on the open aft deck. A set of drop-down bulwarks on either side of these creates an additional 6m² of deck space at anchor.

Down below, the raised bow lounger creates the headroom for a remarkably attractive open-plan double cabin, as well as a port settee and a bathroom with separate shower.

There’s also decent natural light from a set of overhead hatches and the option of Wally’s “Magic Portholes” – large screens on either side of the cabin hooked up to external cameras that show you the view in real time without the need for windows.

Wally insists this is a stylistically cleaner and more robust solution than actual windows and in fairness they work much better than you might imagine. The advanced customisation potential of this mid-sized crossover model is also very useful, enabling the WallyPower 50 to serve as anything from a dayboat or support craft to a high-end couple’s cruiser.

WallyPower 50 specifications

LOA: 47ft 11in (14.60m)

Beam: 14ft 1in (4.30m)

Engines: 2 x IPS-650/ 4 x 400-500hp outboards

Top speed: 36-50+ knots

Starting price: Available upon application