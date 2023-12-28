Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting's Hugo Andreae takes us on a tour of this new Wally, which is unlike almost anything else you will see on the water...

We’d love to know what planet Wally founder Luca Bassani is really from because it’s hard to believe that any human would come up with such outlandish ideas that not only work but make every other boat look staid by comparison.

His latest creation, the Wally WHY150, may follow the template set out by last year’s WHY200 but it’s no less surprising when you first set eyes on it. With its double-height

vertical bow towering over every other craft in the vicinity and a pilothouse that looks like a prop from a Star Wars movie, there is no mistaking it for any other craft.

In some ways it feels even more special than its larger sibling because of how much it packs into its relatively modest length – at 23.99m (78ft 8in) it sneaks in below the critical 24m ruling, avoiding the more onerous regulations and anchorage restrictions that apply to larger craft.

It also seems rather brighter below decks with larger hull windows and a choice of either two big VIP guest doubles or one VIP, one double and a twin. The Cannes show boat had the latter, and with all three cabins having their own ensuite bathrooms and enough space to move around with ease, this seems like the logical choice.

But it’s the main deck owner’s cabin that really sells this boat – the minute you step through the interconnecting door from the saloon you know you’re in for a treat. The view that greets you is genuinely breathtaking; windows wrap right around the elevated bow giving you a 270° panorama of your surroundings from the comfort of your bed.

If there’s a cooler master suite on a boat this size, we’ve yet to see it. Not even the pilothouse above it gets as good a view as this, although with its vast angular windscreens and designer carbon fibre helm seats it certainly matches it for drama.

Its position half way between the main and upper deck also leaves the flybridge free for outside entertaining, adding to the already generous beach club on the deck below.

We’ll have to wait for the sea trial to see how well it performs but if it can match that outrageous styling with a suitably refined ride and marina-friendly handling, Wally might have pulled off another floating miracle.

Enjoy the tour…

Wally WHY150 specifications

LOA: 78ft 8in (23.99m)

Beam: 22ft 3in (6.78m)

Engines: Triple Volvo D13 IPS1200-1350s

Top speed: 23 knots

Price: €6,300,000