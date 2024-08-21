Witness appeal after reports of a motor boat collision

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is appealing for witnesses after a kayaker reported being hit by a motor boat on the Cleddau River in Wales
Witnesses to a boat collision are being sought after a kayaker reported being hit by a motor boat in Wales.
The incident is reported to have happened at around 1500 on 11 August 2024 on the Cleddau River, off Rudders Boatyard, on the Milford Haven Waterway.
The kayaker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was cared for by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The Dale Coastguard Rescue Team, Dyfed-Powys Police and Milford Haven Port Authority Harbour Patrol were all involved.
An investigation into the motor boat collision is being led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, supported by Dyfed-Powys Police and the Milford Haven Port Authority.
Paul Atkins, from the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team, said: “This was an incident with potentially serious consequences, so it’s important to find out what happened.
“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the collision, has video footage or still images, or has any other relevant information that might help, to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team by calling 020 3817 2490 or emailing MCA.investigations@mcga.gov.uk
