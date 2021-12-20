​​Dutch boutique yacht builder Zeelander will unveil an all-new 50ft model at next year’s Cannes boat show.

The distinctly retro design of this new Zeelander Z5 is similar to the original Z44, but with a longer LOA of 48ft 7in bow to transom and around a foot more in the beam.

As with all Zeelander models, it sports the same signature tumblehome quarters and a sweeping convex transom, which folds down to become an extended bathing platform. With its transom down the LOA extends to 52ft 1in (15.9m).

Like the flagship Zeelander 72, the Zeelander Z5’s wheelhouse will provide sociable booth seating amidships behind twin pilot seats and a centre-line helm to make the most of its performance credentials.

The projected maximum speed is 45 knots with triple IPS650s. Slower twin installations are also an option. With twin IPS500s for instance, it’s likely to reach around 30 knots flat out.

Below there is an amidships owner’s cabin with transverse double and a vee-berth cabin occupying the forepeak with shared separate head and shower compartments between.

Zeelander Z5 specifications

LOA: 48’7” / 14.7m

Beam: 14’1” / 4.3m

Draft: 3’2” / 0.96m

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS 500, 650 or triple 650

Top speed: 45 knots

Cruising speed: 30 knots

Cruising range: 455nm