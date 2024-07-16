Archipelago’s A80 Supercat first look: Adaptable aluminium long-ranger

British brand Archipelago Expedition Yachts has revealed renderings of its next big thing, the A80. This supercat can provide long-range cruising and a customised interior layout.

Drawn by Chartwell Marine, which designed the smaller Archipelago adventure craft, this all-aluminium sub-24m trideck power-cat is proposed with diesel-electric propulsion for efficient long-range cruising.

The suggested powertrain is an e-Motion diesel-electric installation that includes twin 1,300hp MAN diesels, twin 250kW electric propulsors, 150kWh of type-approved batteries, an optional 180kW generator and solar panelling with a peak power contribution of 20kW.

A total fuel capacity of around 20,000 litres enables comfortable trans-oceanic cruising, even without the optional paravane assistance. Speed is also impressive for such a large yacht, with the potential for up to 28 knots, depending on engine choice.

A80 supercat’s adaptable interior

Despite this new flagship’s size, it’s still primarily intended for owner-operators, albeit with space for professional crew if required.

One of the benefits of building in aluminium is that the interior layout, including the number, size and position of the cabins, can be adapted to suit the owner’s needs. Most owners will no doubt run with a traditional mix of galley and saloon on the main deck and a sky-lounge on the upper deck. But having three inside decks and a maximum beam of 36ft (11m), all sorts of options come into play, including a main-deck master suite.

The outside spaces are equally versatile. The wide cockpit, for instance, has been conceived not only as a guest area but as a potential cargo space with a suitably large crane for lifting an amphibious vehicle, personal submersible or even a 20ft ISO container for dive-gear, toys or other equipment. The company even quotes a 16-tonne payload.

Another crane on the bow allows RIBs and PWCs to be carried forward too, although perhaps not for extreme adventures where this more exposed location might prove vulnerable to heavy weather.

Company founder, Dr Stephen Weatherley, says the Achipelago brand is built on safety, simplicity, space and a shoal draft for exploring shallow waters, giving the A80 supercat a unique advantage over deeper draft mono-hull explorer yachts.

