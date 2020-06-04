In the July 2020 issue of MBY, there really is something for everyone, from real-life cruising adventures on a 25ft pocket cruiser to an electric foiling sportsboat via Sunseeker’s greatest ever boats and a new type of zero-carbon diesel.

New boats

New launches include the Ferretti 500, Botnia Targa 27.2, Zodiac Medline 9, Absolute 52 Navetta and Sessa Fly68 Gullwing

Sirena 88: Tested

The Turkish shipyard’s flagship has superyacht-levels of luxury and a master suite to die for. We put it to the test

Shetland adventure

A bold 400nm cruise from Largs to Shetland in a 25ft Finnmaster

Head to head: Fountaine Pajot MY40 vs Beneteau Swift Trawler 41

Are two hulls better than one? We put these two talented performers side-by-side to see how they compare

10 greatest Sunseekers

Sunseeker is the most famous boating brand in the world but which are the 10 most iconic models it has ever built?

Candela Seven

We take an in-depth look at this stunning all-electric foiler

The truth about insurance

Why are marine premiums rising and what can you do about it?

New tech: zero-carbon diesel

Is this new kind of renewable fuel the future for fast planing boats?

New gear

Seasucker suction mount; Scanstrut Rokk Wireless Edge; Simarine Pico battery monitoring kits; Lumishoire LUX

How to: berth a single-engine boat

Our step-by-step guide to successfully berthing a single-engine vessel

Our boats

Nick Burnham has been busy preparing his Jeanneau for launch, and Rick Channon’s Beneteau is due a cambelt change

Used boat: Princess 56

This big, classy cruiser brings strong performance, spacious cabins and a top-quality finish to the table

Find me a secondhand: offshore bruiser

From a Botnia Targa to a decommissioned lifeboat, these tough customers will go through pretty much anything