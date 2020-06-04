In the July 2020 issue of MBY, there really is something for everyone, from real-life cruising adventures on a 25ft pocket cruiser to an electric foiling sportsboat via Sunseeker’s greatest ever boats and a new type of zero-carbon diesel.
New boats
New launches include the Ferretti 500, Botnia Targa 27.2, Zodiac Medline 9, Absolute 52 Navetta and Sessa Fly68 Gullwing
Sirena 88: Tested
The Turkish shipyard’s flagship has superyacht-levels of luxury and a master suite to die for. We put it to the test
Shetland adventure
A bold 400nm cruise from Largs to Shetland in a 25ft Finnmaster
Head to head: Fountaine Pajot MY40 vs Beneteau Swift Trawler 41
Are two hulls better than one? We put these two talented performers side-by-side to see how they compare
10 greatest Sunseekers
Sunseeker is the most famous boating brand in the world but which are the 10 most iconic models it has ever built?
We take an in-depth look at this stunning all-electric foiler
The truth about insurance
Why are marine premiums rising and what can you do about it?
New tech: zero-carbon diesel
Is this new kind of renewable fuel the future for fast planing boats?
New gear
Seasucker suction mount; Scanstrut Rokk Wireless Edge; Simarine Pico battery monitoring kits; Lumishoire LUX
How to: berth a single-engine boat
Our step-by-step guide to successfully berthing a single-engine vessel
Our boats
Nick Burnham has been busy preparing his Jeanneau for launch, and Rick Channon’s Beneteau is due a cambelt change
Used boat: Princess 56
This big, classy cruiser brings strong performance, spacious cabins and a top-quality finish to the table
Find me a secondhand: offshore bruiser
From a Botnia Targa to a decommissioned lifeboat, these tough customers will go through pretty much anything