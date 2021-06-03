The July issue of MBY features full tests of the Sunseeker Manhattan 55, XO 260 DSCVR and Cobra Nautique 9.2m. Plus how to look after your lifejacket so it will look after you.

New boats

Sunseeker 90 Ocean, Northmaster 685 Cruiser, Linssen GS 500 Sedan, Saxdor 320 GTC & Bering B72

Sunseeker Manhattan 55: Tested

The 55’s predecessor was the most popular model Sunseeker has ever built – how does its replacement stack up?

Broom around Britain

The brilliant story of two Broom owners who cruised from Kent to the Solent and just kept going!

Swapping sail for power

Part two of our series about Cas and Dave Peace, who swapped their 35ft sailing boat for a Nelson 38

XO 260 DSCVR: Tested

Has adding some creature comforts diluted the XO driving experience?

The Italian Job: Part 5

Our Marlow owners round Italy’s boot and hit the Adriatic Sea

Cobra 9.2m Nautique: Tested

A blustery day in Poole provides the perfect testing ground for the classy Cobra

Business & pleasure

How did a man who never intended to buy a boat end up with a Cockwells 33 and a restored Dunkirk Little Ship?

New tech

Now owned by Yanmar, does the Smartgyro stabiliser have what it takes to topple the mighty Seakeeper?

New gear

Icom IC-M94DE VHF, Raketa Leopard 24 watch, FLIR Raymarine Yachtmaster, & Besenzoni LaPasserella

Tried & Tested: Globalstar Spot Gen4

Deputy Editor Jack Haines delivers his verdict after a long-term test of this compact satellite tracker

How to: Use a lifejacket properly

We should all wear them but are we wearing and caring for our lifejackets correctly? Jon Mendez explains

Used boat: XO 270

One of the best hulls on the water is now a fine secondhand buy

Find me a: Boat with a tender garage

Our expert finds four used boats with this valuable built-in tender storage