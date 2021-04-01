This month’s issue of MBY features a 34-page Custom Yachting supplement, which includes our full test of the Princess X-95. Plus everything you need to know about cruising Guernsey.
Top 10 news stories
World’s biggest superyacht; Stealth boats for sale; Brexit backlash; Absolute 60 Fly; red diesel reprieve; English Harbour 18; Lady Aitken RIP; Studland latest and more
New boats
Fountaine-Pajot Power 67; Galeon 410 HTC; Technohull Omega 47; De Antonio D50 Open; Comitti Isola 33
Fairline Targa 45 GT: Tested
This coupé version of the popular Targa 45 Open transforms an already strong boat into something very special
Guernsey cruising guide
Local boat owners share their tips for the best islands, marinas, anchorages and beaches to visit in your own boat
Custom Yachting
New Yachts
Riva 88 Folgore; Azimut Grande Trideck; Custom Line Navetta 30; Van der Valk 28M Explorer
Princess X95: Tested
Alan Harper puts this revolutionary new tri-deck through its paces in challenging conditions to see if its sea-keeping can live up to its wonderfully spacious interior
The accidental superyacht owner
We meet the man who put in a cheeky bid at auction and ended up buying one of the world’s most famous superyachts
Azimut Magellano 25 Metri: Tested
The flagship of the Azimut Magellano range is a luxury cruiser like no other as Jack Haines discovers on a memorable sea trial
The Italian Job: Part 3
Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their cruise down the ltalian coast, taking in Capri, the Aeolian Islands and Sicily
How to start boating
Everything you need to know about getting into boats, from training and clubs to hull shapes and buying protocols
The 46-year-old boat virgin
MBY reader Philip Clayton shares his experience of buying his first boat and the things he wishes he’d known at the time
Google Maps for boats
Norwegian start-up Orca claims its new navigation kit will do for boating what Google Maps did for cars. We take a look
How to: Turn in a tight spot
Jon Mendez reveals the secret of turning a boat round in a narrow marina aisle
Buying used: Haines 32
This spacious family cruiser makes a great buy for either river or coastal use
Find me a: 40ft flybridge
We check out four used flybridges from Princess, Fairline, Sealine and Nord Star