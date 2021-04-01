This month’s issue of MBY features a 34-page Custom Yachting supplement, which includes our full test of the Princess X-95. Plus everything you need to know about cruising Guernsey.

Top 10 news stories

World’s biggest superyacht; Stealth boats for sale; Brexit backlash; Absolute 60 Fly; red diesel reprieve; English Harbour 18; Lady Aitken RIP; Studland latest and more

New boats

Fountaine-Pajot Power 67; Galeon 410 HTC; Technohull Omega 47; De Antonio D50 Open; Comitti Isola 33

Fairline Targa 45 GT: Tested

This coupé version of the popular Targa 45 Open transforms an already strong boat into something very special

Guernsey cruising guide

Local boat owners share their tips for the best islands, marinas, anchorages and beaches to visit in your own boat

Custom Yachting

New Yachts

Riva 88 Folgore; Azimut Grande Trideck; Custom Line Navetta 30; Van der Valk 28M Explorer

Princess X95: Tested

Alan Harper puts this revolutionary new tri-deck through its paces in challenging conditions to see if its sea-keeping can live up to its wonderfully spacious interior

The accidental superyacht owner

We meet the man who put in a cheeky bid at auction and ended up buying one of the world’s most famous superyachts

Azimut Magellano 25 Metri: Tested

The flagship of the Azimut Magellano range is a luxury cruiser like no other as Jack Haines discovers on a memorable sea trial

The Italian Job: Part 3

Thomas and Jutta Kittel continue their cruise down the ltalian coast, taking in Capri, the Aeolian Islands and Sicily

How to start boating

Everything you need to know about getting into boats, from training and clubs to hull shapes and buying protocols

The 46-year-old boat virgin

MBY reader Philip Clayton shares his experience of buying his first boat and the things he wishes he’d known at the time

Google Maps for boats

Norwegian start-up Orca claims its new navigation kit will do for boating what Google Maps did for cars. We take a look

How to: Turn in a tight spot

Jon Mendez reveals the secret of turning a boat round in a narrow marina aisle

Buying used: Haines 32

This spacious family cruiser makes a great buy for either river or coastal use

Find me a: 40ft flybridge

We check out four used flybridges from Princess, Fairline, Sealine and Nord Star