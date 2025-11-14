The Aquaspirit 700 review: Tough, light, and unbeatably spacious

In contrast to most aluminium boats that rely on fibreglass mouldings, the Aquaspirit 700 extends its all-aluminium construction to the deck and topsides

There’s plenty to be said for the independent approach Aquaspirit takes to its RIBs. Built in Ukraine and distributed in the UK out of Queen Anne’s Battery in Plymouth, the points of difference with the new flagship 700 certainly come thick and fast. For instance, in contrast to most aluminium boats, which tend to use fibreglass mouldings in the topside furniture, the Aquaspirit extends its aluminium construction from the hull to the deck, the T-top, the seat bases and the console. Even the cleats and rails are aluminium, which means that the recycling plan at end of life incorporates pretty much everything except the collar, the screen and the cushions.

The aluminium construction also means that, in principle at least, custom requests can be accommodated for those who are content to extend the lead time a little. And with a bare weight of just 1,160kg and an overall beam of 2.88m, it’s good to know that this flagship 11-man RIB is also child’s play to tow.

As for the Aquaspirit’s design and layout, the chief differences all come down to the pairing of an uncommonly wide beam with a set of 30cm hypalon D-tubes. These basically comprise a 63cm collar chopped in half, which is a great way to retain the buoyancy, protection and aesthetic of a traditional RIB, without stealing any of the internal space. And because that beam is perhaps 30cm wider than the average 7m leisure RIB, the space on board this boat actually feels more akin to a well sorted 8m or 9m platform.

But before we get to the internal arrangement, it’s worth noting that the Aquaspirit’s d tubes have other benefits too. The inherent sense of security that comes with rigid gunwales is certainly one of them, but another of at least equal value is the fact that you get alloy rails, midships cleats and user-friendly tread plates, all robustly mounted on a tough aluminium structure rather than bouncing around on flexible tube tops. It feels highly practical in terms of everyday usability and it promises much better things for long-term longevity too.

Twin lounges

The modest weight of this boat means a single outboard engine is perfectly sufficient so, when you factor in the beam and the collar design, there’s plenty of room for proper swim platforms at the aft end on either side of the engine well. There’s a ladder and a transom shower back here plus a wakeboard-towing arch above the cowling, and when you step over the low-slung backrest into the cockpit itself, it’s clear that Aquaspirit has worked hard to leverage every inch of its sector-leading internal space.

A full-beam c-shaped aft settee looks forward to a central seat pod, creating a sociable dining zone for up to six people. You can spec that seat pod as a wet bar with sink and gas hob if you prefer, but in all cases, the fact that the aft backrest folds down above the engine well means you can create a huge all-over sunpad in here. There’s also a slide-out fridge beneath the helm seats and some quality storage space beneath the aft bench, with neatly protected access to the fuse boards. And while the prodigiously solid t-top is pretty featureless on the test boat, you can embellish that too with lights and speakers, plus a roofrack so you can load up your SUP boards, bikes or kayaks.

Head past the console and you discover that the beam-forward bow attempts (and achieves) many of the same feats as the cockpit. A secure, deep-set lounge has space for four people, as well as a table and another convertible sunbed. It would be even more practical with a sunshade, a fridge and a set of speakers but again, these things can be requested as options.

The test boat’s console, meanwhile, houses the infill cushions for both the forward and aft lounges. Each is strapped firmly into place against the aft bulkhead and in another nod to user-friendly, the cushions use integrated aluminium backer plates so there’s no need to mess around with additional brackets and struts.

There’s also space in the console for a camping-style toilet beneath a raised canvas, which would certainly be a handy option if you’re planning on long days out. If you spec it like that, you do need to use up a lot of storage space elsewhere to rehome your vagrant cushions but happily, there’s plenty to be had.

And actually, while we’re discussing the boat’s storage spaces, it’s worth noting how impressive they are, particularly by compact RIB standards. They’re well shaped for bulky gear, with rubber-lined edges to keep the lids quiet and watertight. Several of them also use soft-touch linings – and better still, the seat bases are not individual pods screwed or glued to the deck but aluminium units welded directly into the deck structure itself.

Slick, quick and simple

The Aquaspirit’s broad beam and lightweight aluminium construction are combined with a pretty acute point of entry and a 22-degree transom deadrise for a very useful combination of lateral stability, running efficiency and commendable softness in moderate chop. In tandem with the quality build, the storage linings, the seadeck decking and the structurally integrated deck furniture, that makes this boat remarkably quiet to drive compared to most small aluminium boats.

The nuanced pitch control is also very rewarding. It enables you to enjoy a genuine 16-knot plane with plenty of comfort and control – and as you increase the pace, the efficiency of this hull with the Suzuki DF250 is equally striking. We’re seeing just 1L per mile at 20 knots, lifting to around 1.4L/mile at 35 knots for a range of between 170 and 240 miles.

And when you pile on some extra revs, it’s clear that this boat remains very easy to drive. You can treat it to a fistful of trim and watch the hull lift, the waterline disappear aft and the revs and the speed free themselves up; or you can pin the nose and plough the bow through the chop with the full length of the hull reassuringly planted in the water.

The helm station is equally user-friendly. You get space for a pair of 16-inch plotters on either side of the engine display. You can opt for an adjustable wheel instead of the test boat’s fixed model, but the rubber-lined aluminium footbrace and the excellent seats, with their armrests, bolsters and central cupholders, come as standard.

There are equally wide side decks on both sides of the central console and the console itself uses a flared design with a relatively large dash and a tapered lower section to free up extra space for your feet when making your way around the boat.

But perhaps this RIB’s greatest talent consists in its sheer breadth of application. After all, it’s a fun boat to drive with good range for cruising and sufficient running efficiency to keep things affordable. It has plenty of grunt for watersport toys and a couple of lounges for relaxing at anchoring.

The boarding points are excellent both at the stern and amidships, which is by no means something you can say about most traditional RIBs. And while the broad beam and reverse chines do good things for stability underway, this is also a boat that provides very strong stability when you wander around at rest.

If you enjoy exploring tidal estuaries, the shallow draft is also ideal for that; and the aluminium construction and tread-lined bow platform are perfect for running it up a beach and jumping off for a party without having to worry about retro-fit keel types or scratches in your fibreglass. In short, if you’re looking for something tough, multi-purpose, low-maintenance and user-friendly, this boat puts in an extraordinarily convincing performance.

Aquaspirit 700 specifications

LOA: 22ft 10in (6.96m)

BEAM: 9ft 6in (2.88m)

DRAFT: 1ft 8in (0.50m)

DISPLACEMENT: 1,160kg (light)

FUEL CAPACITY: 300 litres

ENGINE: 200-300hp Suzuki outboard

CONTACT: aquaspiritribs.co.uk

Aquaspirit 700 cost and options

Price: from £71,587 ex VAT. Test boat includes the following options…

Suzuki DF250 upgrade: £3,334

Hypalon collar upgrade: £3,744

Aluminium T Top: £972

SEADEK decking: £2,167

Bow sundeck: £1,080

Cockpit sundeck: £1,080

