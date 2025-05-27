Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge used boat review: Old-school excellence

Alan Harper takes a used Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge for a test drive to find out if it holds up to more modern scrutiny

Like a number of boat builders, Colvic has a slightly chequered history. But unlike the others, and perhaps oddly so, given that Colvic was once a major force in British boat building, its heritage is quite difficult to chart, with only limited reference material available.

What we do know, however, is that the firm began its operations in 1964 in the Blackwater estuary under the guidance of founders, Colin Burns and Victor Pascoe. Named Ardleigh Laminated Plastics, Col and Vic would later come up with a much snappier portmanteau which manifested itself both as Colvic Craft and, in collaboration with Glasgow-based GL Watson & Co, as Colvic Watson.

Colvic began by producing GRP hulls that DIY enthusiasts could fit out, before going on to manufacture a range of vessels, from fishing boats to motor cruisers and yachts (including Clipper Round the World race boats).

Later in its history, the company became associated with a group of ex-Fairline staff who had created an operation called Beaux Bateaux, which fitted out Colvic hulls. But problems arose in the late ‘90s when Colvic became embroiled in a lengthy legal battle over the design of its Sunquest 38, the model we feature here.

In 1998, the firm lost its fight on appeal and two years later went into liquidation with the loss of 50 jobs. The assets were picked up by Colchester-based Lancer Laminating Ltd, but just four years into the new millennium, the company’s doors closed once again – and this time, there would be no reprieve.

Recommended videos for you

While the firm’s legal issues doubtless contributed to its demise, they also had the effect of curtailing the production run of the Sunquest 38, which is a great shame, as it is sturdily built, well proportioned and very good looking. And while it might not be the most sought after of models, Colvics nonetheless command very decent resale values, thanks to a band of aficionados who appreciate their attributes.

To reinforce the point, the 2000 Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge you see here is on the books at Tingdene Boat Sales in Windsor for £129,950 – a price that’s certainly not out of kilter with comparable boats of a similar age.

Focus on flexibility

Flexibility was a major factor in Colvic’s appeal so it makes sense the Sunquest 38 Flybridge was offered with a host of engine choices. Various models from Volvo Penta, Perkins Sabre, Cummins, Iveco and Yanmar were all available.

While several of the options were in the order of 300hp or above, our review boat was equipped with twin 225hp Perkins Sabre diesels on shafts. Although a total of 450hp is adequate for seagoing recreation, the lower rating makes it a handy river cruiser and that’s precisely what owner, Dave Bayliss, used it for…

Article continues below…

“The previous owner used to take it out through London to the sea, but my wife didn’t want that so we kept it on the Thames,” explained Dave. “We fell for the boat as soon as we saw it. We met the former owner and he was a perfectionist. Normally with boats, you turn up, try to turn something on and it doesn’t work – but not with this one. Everything worked, it was perfect. We took it out for a run and it handled so well. It turns on a sixpence and it’s just a lovely boat.

“It’s also great to live on. In fact, we used to stay on board for a couple of weeks at a time. There’s a big genny on there, which is really handy, and the water tanks are big too. On one occasion, our daughter and her husband came with us on a two-week trip and it was brilliant. It’s a really sociable boat with plenty of space for entertaining and you’ve also got two bathrooms with showers, so it’s great for a pair of couples.”

As Dave intimated, his boat has been beautifully maintained and is in excellent condition – and that’s not just the previous owner but him too, so whoever ends up buying this particular Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge is going to feel justly proud of their purchase.

The twin Perkins Sabre engines, for instance, absolutely gleam. From the moment you slip in, through the ship-style watertight engineroom door (located in a bulkhead within the large aft cockpit lazarette) you find yourself in a grease and oil-free environment where every pipe and cable has been fastidiously tie-wrapped into place. Compared to a lot of enginerooms we’ve seen, this one is exemplary.

Accessible deck layout

Back up on deck, the good news continues. Easily accessed, wide and well protected side decks lead forward to a spacious double sun pad on the foredeck. The aft cockpit also has bags of room. On our test boat, it comprises a four-man bench seat, which faces across an open deck space that’s just crying out for a freestanding table and some directors’ chairs.

From here, a steepish eight steps lead up to the flybridge, where a central helm is flanked by seats on either side. While the starboard one faces both ways, the port one forms part of a unit that wraps around the rear of the flybridge. Again, there’s no table up here but it’s a very sociable flybridge that looks well set up for lazy days on the river.

Entering the wheelhouse by way of the aft cockpit’s patio doors is a joy. In fact, the first impression is that you’ve just strolled into a swish upmarket café rather than a 25-year-old boat. It’s fitted with a plush beige carpet that looks as if it’s never been trodden on.

There’s also a marble-topped cabinet to port, with a generous amount of storage space, plus an integrated fridge, which seems a touch excessive, given that there’s another fridge just a few steps forward in the galley. Then again, a boat built for socialising needs all the drinks coolers it can get.

Opposite that, a sumptuously upholstered settee meanders its way from the door to the helm. And just to complete the relaxed café vibe, there’s a freestanding glass-topped table and a pair of stools in here too.

If you take two steps up from the settee, you find yourself at the lower helm. In addition to a functional array of dials and gauges set into a wood-faced dash, it features a generous chart area and a seat wide enough for two adults and a child.

Ahead of a dividing unit opposite the helm, another three steps lead down to the galley, which is equipped with a double hob, microwave, sink, drainer and a modest amount of worktop space. Storage is provided both in the dividing unit and in the void adjacent to the microwave. You might find it’s a tad compact for a boat of this size but it’s a perfectly serviceable region of the boat.

One final step down from the galley takes you to the boat’s accommodation zone. There’s a day heads to port and a guest cabin to starboard, featuring a transverse double bed with a single berth running longitudinally above the foot-end of the main bed.

It’s a great way to use limited space but all the same, space really is limited. In fact, this is the region of the boat that reminds you most forcibly that you’re on a 38-footer. Storage space is restricted to two drawers beneath the double bed and a cubby hole under the single but, of course, if you don’t tend to cruise with guests, then the entire cabin can be used for storage anyway so it’s by no means a critical issue.

Even so, head forward and the owner’s cabin is a far more roomy affair. You get a full-size double bed and two wardrobes that are much more useful than their short doors suggest. Open them up and you see that the floor drops away on the inside, providing plenty of hanging depth for your cruising gear. That’s supplemented with some attractive shelving along either side of the bed – and as you would expect, there’s also a private ensuite in here, which (like the day heads) is fully equipped with a loo, a basin and a shower.

Old-school excellence

With its graceful lines and smooth curves, the Colvic Sunquest 38 Fly could legitimately be described as ‘old school’ by today’s standards. But does that make it dated? Not in our book, and certainly not in the eyes of the brand’s fans.

We asked owner, Dave, for his concluding thoughts and he was very forthright with his verdict. “It’s a classy boat,” he said. “There are so many other boats on the river, but they’re all the same. The Colvic is a bit different. It’s an unusual boat that’s well laid out. It’s an excellent family boat and it’s great for entertaining too.” Enough said.

Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge specifications

DESIGNER: Fairbrother Mouldings

HULL TYPE: Planing

RCD: Category B

LOA: 38ft 4in (11.7m)

BEAM: 13ft 5in (4.1m)

DRAFT: 3ft 0in (0.9m)

AIR DRAFT: 12ft 4in (3.76m)

DISPLACEMENT: 10,000kg

FUEL CAPACITY: 380L

WATER CAPACITY: 180L

TOP SPEED: 24-28kn

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 1.75L/nm @ 20 knots

RANGE: 173nm at 20 knots with 20% reserve

Colvic Sunquest 38 Flybridge costs and options

FUEL: 1,000 litres per annum (based on 25 hours at 20 knots & 25 hours at 6 knots)

BERTHING: £9,192.00 (based on £779/metre for a Hamble River marina downstream of Bursledon bridge)

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.