Dometic CFX2 37 review: A great family-size powered coolbox

Phil Sampson has been out and about for Motor Boat & Yachting testing a range of boat coolers. Here he takes a close look at the Dometic CFX2 37

The CFX family of compressor coolers sit firmly at the premium end of the options I picked up for my cooler for boaters test . Robustly constructed with a lightweight shell, a tough removable lid with a click-shut latch and stainless steel hinges, plus reinforced corners, four sizes of Dometic CFX2 coolers are available: 28l, 37l, 45l and 57l.

For this test I opted for the mid-size Dometic CFX2 37l unit, which according to Dometic can carry enough provisions to last 2-4 adults 1-3 days.

Judging by the internal space available, that translates to around a case of wine plus half a dozen beers. To help pack and unpack, the Dometic CFX2 comes complete with a deep internal basket. There’s also an internal LED light – bring on the midnight feast!

The Dometic CFX2 also features an easy-to-use interface for setting the temperature. The display is neatly integrated into the leading edge of the cooler and it’s just a matter of pressing the ‘set’ button then upping or downing the target temperature by way of the two large “+” and “-“ buttons.

This being the 21st century, the Dometic CFX2 naturally has its own app, which allows remote temperature setting and monitoring, and the unit has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also a USB charging point built into the display, not exactly necessary but a nice touch nonetheless.

In operation, the Dometic CFX2 is quiet and efficient. It achieved our target temperature of -1°C comfortably within an hour. With a temperature range of +20°C to -22°C, the unit can act as a fridge or a freezer, although Dometic say it is not suitable for fast-freezing food.

Capable of operating on a range of power supplies – 12/24V DC or 100-240V AC – the Dometic CFX2 37 can be plugged in almost anywhere.

The only criticism I would offer is that it’s a largish unit that’s a handful to move even when empty if only a single pair of hands are on tap. But if there’s two of you, one on each of the handles at either end, shifting it becomes child’s play – making the Dometic CFX2 37 a great family size coolbox.

