The fantastic looking Igloo Trailmate Marine wheeled cool box drips with gadget appeal the moment you take it out of the packaging.

In addition to the rugged off-road Landrover style of its thickset design, the Igloo Trailmate comes with all kinds of extra features you don’t necessarily expect.

A pair of rod holders slots neatly onto the back end. A pair of steel bottle openers sits at the front. Between them, the lid has four compact can or bottle holders and there’s also a dry storage pocket for keeping water, salt and sand away from keys and phones.

The Igloo Trailmate’s long rigid handle gives you plenty of space too so moving this thing is child’s play. You don’t find it banging your heels as you walk and the thick foam handle is supremely comfortable.

In fact, whether on rough tracks, dry sand dunes or deep pebbles, the Igloo Trailmate’s big non-marking wheels, generous clearance and rigid handles makes it brilliantly easy to lift, tow and manoeuvre.

It’s also such a stable cool box to tow that you can make good use of the tie-down eyes to carry extra gear on the cooler’s lid – which is by no means the case on a lot of competitor models.

Recommended videos for you

Buy it now on Amazon

Buy it now on Walmart.com

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

There are lots of handy tie-down points for use on board your boat, plus a well built wire basket for elevated food inside the cooler.

There’s even a “Butler’s Tray” that fits neatly inside the lid when not in use and sits on top of the telescopic handles for extra practicality.

But there are some downsides to the Igloo Trailmate. At around £400, this cooler has a premium price. Its ground clearance also makes it feel quite high as a seat, while making it more difficult to stow out of the way on board your boat.

The tray could do with fitting more securely on the telescopic handles and the drain protrudes into the interior cavity a touch so getting the meltwater out is more challenging than necessary.

And as you would expect, the relatively narrow walls and gasket-free lid design mean the insulating performance is better suited to recreational weekends than week-long voyages.

Buy it now on Amazon

Buy it now on Walmart.com

Price as reviewed: £399.99

Verdict But if that matches your needs, the Igloo Trailmate Marine Wheeled Cooler is great to look at, fantastically portable and full of clever features that make you boat trip or your beach party just that bit more fun.

Details

Capacity: 66L / 70 QT

Weight: 15.74kg / 34.7lbs

Construction: Aluminium and HDPE

Warranty: 1 year

