Is the Azimut Verve 48 a party platform? Is it a sportsboat? Is it a weekender? Whatever it is, this American-style Azimut has plenty to recommend it says Alex Smith…

American boats have a couple of traits that tend to set them apart. The first is massive outboard engines – in the case of the Azimut Verve 48 a trio of Mercury’s epic 600hp V12s. The second is a whole load of day boating party space with shelter, refrigeration and music.

Now while those traits can sometimes make American-style sportsboats that bit less popular on this side of the Atlantic, that’s not to say we won’t jump at the chance to sea trial one if the opportunity presents itself. And so it was that on a gentle morning on the Cote d’Azur at the World Launch of the new Verve 48, we stepped on board the most American looking Azimut you’re ever likely to see…

With its party-centric open deck and its trio of 600hp outboards, this boat is of course tailor made for the American market. As such, we’re willing to bet that we’re unlikely to see one any time soon on the waters of the Solent. But as a highly glamorous sporting weekender, there’s no reason at all why it shouldn’t make as much sense for party people in the Med as those in the US.

Article continues below…

After all, it combines its expandable aft deck with outstanding freedom of movement, a brilliant T Top and a fantastic bow lounge – and it supplements all of that with fine looks and a helming experience that would have you heading out purely for the fun of the drive.

In short, if you want something fresh, fast and frivolous – something that nails its niche brief without apology or compromise – this Italian-American plaything is likely to prove dangerously distracting.

Azimut Verve 48 specifications

LOA: 49ft 4in (15.03m)

Beam: 13ft 5in (4.10m)

Draft: 4ft 3in (1.28m)

Displacement: 17,800 kg

Fuel capacity: 2,340 litres

Engines: Triple 7.6-litre Mercury 600hp V12 outboard engines

RCD: B10/C12

Contact: www.azimutyachts.com

Enjoy the video…