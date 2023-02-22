Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Jeanneau DB/37, which was making its global debut...

Right from the start, it’s clear that the Jeanneau DB/37 adopts the same approach as the slick automotive-style Jeanneau DB/43. The plumb bow, the panoramic low-level hull windows, the contoured hull sides and the swept aft engine vents are all very much part of Jeanneau’s new Day Boat DNA.

On the inside though, it’s the hardtop design that really makes itself felt. Rather than spanning the width of the deck furniture, it spans the entire beam, delivering a bigger open space in the cockpit, which can be expanded by another two metres thanks to drop-down bulwarks on both sides.

You can also wrap this entire section in canvases, creating a huge climate-controlled entertaining space, while preserving bow access thanks to zipped forward doors.

It does lack the skylights and the big forward sunroof enjoyed by the DB/43 but that’s partly to avoid the need for additional supporting struts and partly to avoid putting too much weight up high on a smaller hull.

For extra dayboating flexibility, a sliding aft bench enables you to rig the sunbathing and seating areas in a variety of ways and the bow space also provides a sunpad with a serviceable seating area for five. But as part of Jeanneau’s DB line, this cool new dayboat is also designed to offer sufficient interior volume for comfy week-long cruises.

Article continues below…

To that end, there’s a breakfast station with fridge and microwave at the bottom of the stairs plus a large starboard heads compartment with separate shower and twin windows for really impressive light and ventilation.

There’s also a very decent forward cabin plus a mid cabin so beamy and voluminous, you might even tend to favour it as the primary owner’s cabin.

Like the DB/43, the Jeanneau DB/37 is the result of a collaboration between Camillo Garroni and Michael Peters Yacht Design and, like the 43, it is expected to operate as a day boat, a party boat and a cruiser, all in one.

Jeanneau DB/37 specifications

LOA: 38ft 10in / 11.83m

Beam: 11ft 8in / 3.57m

Engines: 2x Volvo D4 320hp

Top speed: 39 knots

Price: £517,000 (inc VAT)