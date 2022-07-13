Alfastreet sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Slovenian boat builder, Alfastreet, has forged a powerful reputation for the courageous ingenuity of its sportsboats.

Ever since it made its UK debut in 2014, its mixture of classical design, custom-ready upgrade paths and pioneering day-boating solutions has made Alfastreet boats feel bespoke and exclusive.

Its heritage in high-end roulette tables may have helped the quality of its cabinetry, but it’s Alfastreet’s famous hydraulic roof that has become something of an icon.

Built from fibreglass and mounted on stainless struts, it can be elevated at the touch of a button for unobstructed views, or closed for security at the end of a day without any of the fuss associated with zips, poppers and canvases.

And for those who enjoy the stylistic side as much as the technical features, the brand’s aesthetic fusion of gentleman’s launch and limousine tender is also supremely appealing.

The Alfastreet range

With ten models in five hull lengths from 21 to 32ft, the Alfastreet fleet might seem relatively streamlined but, in terms of application at least, it’s fantastically broad.

Its range of open sportsboats and elegant weekenders is available with displacement or planing hulls for inland or coastal use, and with single or twin rigs of inboard, outboard or electric motors.

Broadly speaking, the inboard models occupy the middle of the fleet in the form of the 23 Cabin Evo, the 28 Open and the 28 Cabin.

The outboard line runs from the entry-level 21 Open to the flagship 32 Cabin, which comes with space for 12 and the option of twin 300hp engines for 40-knot capability.

And if you favour refinement and efficiency over outright grunt, the 21 Open, 23 Cabin Evo and both variants of the 28 are also available with whisper-quiet electric pod drives.

Our pick

Alfastreet’s commitment to what it calls “boutique boat production” is nowhere more evident than in the 28 Cabin.

Its huge open cockpit encompasses almost three-quarters of the boat’s length, from the beautifully appointed helm to an aft sunpad that extends way out above the swim platform.

With its overhead shelter, its adjustable seating and its charming mini tables, it’s a superb place for ten people to relax.

In spite of its vast open-air party zone, the elegant bulge-free foredeck still manages to conceal a genuinely tempting cabin with a king-size bed and a separate bathroom.

While this model is also available as an inland runabout with twin 10Kw electric pod drives, the sportsboat variant is equipped to handle anything from a single 350hp inboard to a pair of 300hp units for easy 40-knot performance.

Alfastreet 28 Cabin specifications

LOA: 9.84m

Beam: 2.97m

Engines: Twin 300hp inboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £129,995 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Boat Showrooms

Tel: +44 (0)1628 569888

Web: www.alfastreet-marine.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Alfastreet.