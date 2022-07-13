Aquila sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Aquila is a motor cat brand with uncommonly widespread appeal.

Built at Sino Eagle’s million-square-foot facility in China and developed in collaboration with the renowned J&J Design Group, its boats certainly deliver all the space, stability and efficiency you would expect of multihull platforms.

But one of the brand’s most noteworthy talents is its ability to dovetail these classical traits with the speed and style of conventional monohulls.

In addition to its luxurious wide-beam cruising catamarans, it also offers some streamlined models, which combine sporting dynamics with all the ergonomic sophistication and seductive styling you could want.

The Aquila range

There are seven models in the modern Aquila fleet. At the entry point of the range, the wide-beam 28 Molokai, in Open and Cuddy configurations, is designed for outstanding

stability when cruising or fishing offshore.

Higher up the range, the fast, ultra-stylish Sport models, with narrower beams and more lavish on board facilities, come in at 32 and 36ft.

And for those in search of highly sociable long-distance cruising yachts with enormous deck spaces and glorious all-round views, Aquila’s 44, 54 and 70ft models deliver a powerful taste of what makes twin-hulled recreation so rewarding.

Our pick

The 32 Sport is a fine showcase for Aquila’s approach to high-performance power cats. While the relatively modest 13ft beam does great things for the aesthetic, the internal space is way better than that of a comparable monohull.

There’s a double cabin inside the port hull and a heads compartment to starboard. There’s also a huge bow lounging zone, plus a vast cockpit with a wetbar and room for 14 people. And if you rig it with a pair of Verado 300 outboards, you get all of this day boating flexibility, alongside 38-knot performance.

Aquila 32 Sport specifications

LOA: 9.9m

Beam: 3.8m

Engines: Twin 225-300hp Mercury outboards

Top speed: 38 knots

Starting price: £458,201 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Approved Boats

Tel: +44 (0)2380 456544

Web: www.aquilaboats.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Aquila Boats.