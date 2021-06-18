Cobra RIBs: Everything you need to know

Cobra has been building high-quality family RIBs for more than 30 years and still completes the design and build process from its base in the Dorset town of Christchurch.

An intimate team of designers and craftsmen collaborate to create the Cobra RIBs range, which is bursting with intelligent features.

The family-run business cherishes its customers, whose feedback is filtered through during the design process.

The Cobra RIBs range

The Nautique and Nautique Inboard are the core Cobra product aimed at families who want to have fun out on the water.

With models ranging from 6.2m to 10m in these ranges, their versatile deck spaces and seaworthy, soft-riding hulls are the perfect recipe for day boating.

A more recent expansion into the design of superyacht tenders has produced the pioneering Patronus range.

From bespoke luxury superyacht tenders through to SOLAS compliant rescue support craft, each boat is hand-built to exacting standards in order to maintain exceptional quality from start to finish.

Our pick

The Nautique 9.2m is the perfect embodiment of what Cobra is capable of.

With a variety of layout options, colour schemes and optional extras available there is licence to tailor the boat’s exact specification to your wishes, but the most extraordinary thing about it is its appetite for speed.

With the largest engine option of twin 300hp Mercury Verado outboards it will comfortably crack 60 knots, leaving you free to cruise anywhere from 20-50 knots.

This effortless cruising pace makes it a brilliantly capable point-to-point day boat but thanks to the intelligent deck layout and optional heads compartment in the console it’s a fantastic platform once the engines are off as well.

Cobra Nautique 9.2m specification

LOA: 30ft 2in (9.2m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Engines: Twin 200-300hp outboards

Top speed: 60 knots

Price From: £150,000 inc VAT

UK dealer: Cobra RIBs

Tel: +44 (0)1202 612712

Web: cobraribs.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.