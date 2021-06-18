Goldfish RIBs: Everything you need to know

A Norwegian builder of high performance sportsboats, tenders and RIBs, Goldfish was founded by Pål Sollie in 1991.

Utilising his expertise as a craftsman and offshore racer, they offer knowledgeable customers a new breed of boat.

Sollie has been Goldfish’s chief designer, constructor and owner ever since.

The Goldfish RIBs range

The 30 Sport and 38 Sport are high-performance sportsboats with triple stepped hulls that incorporate enough onboard amenities to create great day boats or weekenders as well as high performance transportation.

The Bullet range is even more focussed toward pure speed.

With a slightly narrower aspect ratio and the very latest hull design, it also offers inboard and outboard versions without compromising the Goldfish RIBs obsession with centre of gravity, weight distribution and propeller position.

The Bullet 28 is well suited to the Northern European Market, a perfect A-B boat that’s safe, dry and easy to handle.

The Bullet 46/49 is a long-distance, very high-speed cruiser with a hard top, Ullman shock mitigation seats and the option of inboard or outboards.

Engine choices include twin 300hp right up to extreme Mercury Racing engines at 1,100hp each, giving over 100 knots.

Popular with commercial clients, the X range has military origins and is designed to carry large amounts of kit or personnel.

The largest version tops 80 knots.

Our pick

The 30 Sport has an all-new hull for 2021, thanks to the many hours of R&D.

An extra metre over the 29 Sport mkIII makes it feel more sure-footed, and slightly more beam makes the boat an all-day or even overnight cruiser.

The console offers great protection even without the optional hard top and it houses the heads and a double bunk.

An inboard engine creates a useful aft deck and swim platform.

Goldfish 30 Sport

LOA: 32ft 6in (9.9m)

Beam: 9ft 7in (2.9m)

Engine: 350-565hp inboard Top speed 74 knots

Price from: €225,000 excluding VAT

UK Dealer: Parton Yachting, Lymington

Tel: +33 4 93 60 90 03

Dealer web: partonyachting.com

Builder web: Goldfishboat.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.