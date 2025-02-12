How to recover a man overboard single-handed

It's a major fear for any boater, if someone goes overboard and your are the only person left on the boa, how do you best recover a man overboard single-handed?

Every motor boat owner knows the drill if someone falls overboard. Ask someone to point at the casualty, press the MOB button on the plotter, throw a life-ring to them, slow the boat right down and travel back the way you came. In the meantime ask one of your crew to prepare the recovery equipment while you position the boat across the wind and drift sideways onto the casualty.

This is all well and good if there are other people to help but what if you are the only person left aboard, especially on a large boat of 50ft or more?

I would prioritise my response by pressing the MOB button on the plotter whilst slowing in a straight line. Once stopped you know the casualty must be behind you in your wake. Now turn the boat round and point it at them. If you can see them clearly and they are face up, lifejacket on and airway clear, then whilst it may seem harsh, take a moment to consider asking for help.

If there is any chance you may struggle to get them back on board then press the red DSC button on the VHF and/or make a voice Mayday call. The Coastguard will ask lots of questions. Briefly tell them what they need to know, then ask them to stand by while you secure the casualty.

At this point, take the boat back towards the MOB, positioning it across the wind, upwind of them and about two boat lengths away so that you drift sideways towards them roughly in line with the boat’s stern quarter.

Remember that, unless they are unable to move, most people will swim towards you, so practise to be accurate, but anywhere aft of amidships is fine. The hardest part is judging when to leave the helm, making sure you leave yourself enough time to grab some recovery equipment on the way.

Once alongside the MOB, use any means at your disposal to secure them and manoeuvre them into place; a boathook, lasso, life-ring or my preferred option of a safety lanyard, as it’s easy to clip on and remove.

Once secured, consider turning off the engine nearest them as the exhaust may be venting in their face. Next, unless you are strong and they are light, you are unlikely to be able to pull them out so try to get them to the bathing ladder or, failing that, attach a rope ladder or a loop of rope to a cleat that acts as a foothold. On larger craft you may even have a hydraulic passerelle or hi-lo bathing platform you can lift them with.

If you can’t get them out, make sure they are safe and secure then can go back to the VHF and get the help you need.

Prioritise your actions

The MOB (represented by a fender) has fallen off the starboard side while you are at the helm. Slow down but keep going straight so the casualty stays in your wake and press the MOB button on the plotter.

Make a distress call

Stop and turn the boat round, while keeping eyes on the casualty. Even if they are face up and the lifejacket has worked, press the MOB button on the VHF DSC and/or make a Mayday call. Always keep a prompt card to hand.

Position the boat

Return down your wake and position the boat across the wind so that you drift sideways towards the MOB. Be accurate as every use of the controls slows down the drift.

Leave the helm

Judging when to leave the helm is crucial and will depend on the size of the boat and the speed of the drift. I have left with about 2m to go so I can grab a boathook and a lifeline from the cockpit.

Secure the man overboard

Once alongside, secure the MOB to the boat using some form of lifeline. If they are struggling to stay afloat, pass them a life-ring while you work out how to get them back on board.

Recover the man overboard

If the casualty has the strength to help, the bathing ladder is the quickest way to recover them. If not, use whatever is at your disposal (such as the passerelle) or go back to the VHF to ask for help.

