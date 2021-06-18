Ring Powercraft RIBs: Everything you need to know

Ring Powercraft was founded in 1968 by powerboat racer, Mike Ring.

Although it didn’t introduce its first RIB until 1995, the firm’s capacity to break speed records saw it forge a reputation for high-performance hulls with exceptional rough-water handling.

The modern Ring Powercraft ethos continues to leverage that racing pedigree with user-friendly family boats that are fast as well as fun.

The Ring Powercraft range

Ring Powercraft’s current fleet of leisure RIBs retains the performance-driven DNA of its race-winning forebears.

It comprises five models from 5.1 to 12.8m and, with the exception of the 500, each of them has a stepped hull and a choice of inboard or outboard motors.

Our pick

The 680 Sport delivers a snapshot of the classic Ring Powercraft experience. With its ventilated hull and tapered Hypalon collar, it combines stability under heavy load with great efficiency.

It has the deck space for fishing, the speed for racing and the pick-up for watersports.

In addition to a range of seating, it also offers sterndrive and outboard options from 115hp to 250hp.

Ring Powercraft 680 Sport specification

LOA: 22ft 3in (6.8m)

Beam: 8ft 0in (2.45m)

Engine: 115 to 250hp outboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Price from: £55,630 inc VAT

Dealer: Williams Marine & Watersports Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)7507 466006

Dealer web: Williams Marine and Watersports

Builder web: RingPowercraft.co.uk

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.