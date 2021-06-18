Scorpion RIBs: Everything you need to know

Scorpion RIBs is one of the most revered powerboating names in the world.

With a 25-year heritage defined by record-breaking feats of offshore endurance, Scorpion owners know they can push hard and fast in the fiercest conditions.

The brand’s hard-won reputation for rapid, soft-riding, rough-water ability is also usefully reinforced by its in-house approach to boat building.

Able to exercise precise control over the design, assembly and customisation of every boat that emerges from its Lymington HQ, the high-profile patronage of A-list yachtsmen like Sir Ben Ainslie only serves to rubber-stamp Scorpion’s iconic status.

The Scorpion RIBs range

Scorpion’s three-core product lines are delineated according to their beam.

With a narrow 2.75-metre beam on hull lengths from 7.8m to 9.8m, the multi-purpose Serket is all about fast open boating.

The famous Sting line, with its 3.1m beam, is available as an Open inboard or outboard-powered model from 8m to 10m or as a 10m Cabin RIB which (in twin-diesel form) remains one of the world’s very best.

And with its 3.25m beam and slippery stepped hull, the ultra-stable Silurian 1080 is a superb solution for those in need of a superyacht tender or chase boat that majors on space and pace.

Our pick

Scorpion’s largest boat, the Silurian 1080, is the result of a decade of product development.

Marrying experience derived from the Serket line with design input from Lorne Campbell, its twin-stepped hull is so efficient that a fully loaded Silurian with twin Verado 300s can hit 60 knots.

Described by the RCD test team as the most stable RIB they had ever tested, it combines its offshore pace with the stylistic calibre desired by discerning owners.

Little wonder that it is Scorpion’s best-selling model and the America’s Cup boat of choice for Team INEOS UK.

Scorpion Silurian 1080 specification

LOA: 34ft 4in (10.5m)

Beam: 10ft 7in (3.25m)

Engine: Inboards and outboards up to 800hp

Top speed: 60+ knots

Price from: £318,000 inc VAT

UK dealer: Scorpion RIBs

Tel: +44 (0)1590 677080

Dealer web: scorpionribs.com

Builder web: scorpionribs.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.