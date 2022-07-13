Sea Ray sportsboats: Everything you need to know

Established in Michigan as Ray Industries in 1959, Sea Ray has since become an undisputed icon of American sportsboating.

Having supplemented its Knoxville HQ with large-scale production facilities in Poland, its boats are now distributed to every corner of the globe, earning it more industry awards than any other boat brand out there, and the reason for that success is simple.

Now, as ever, Sea Ray builds fast family boats that combine a manageable size with sporting hulls, a high level of finish and a laudable openness to new design ideas.

The Sea Ray range

Sea Ray’s fleet comprises five product lines. The Sunsport line features three sporting weekenders from 23 to 25ft. For extra space, the Sundancer’s open and coupé-style sportscruisers provide inboard and outboard options at lengths of up to 37ft.

For a more vigorous helming experience, the SPX bow rider line offers serious people-carrying capacity from 19 to 23ft.

The broad-bowed SDX line takes up the mantle at 25, 27 and 29ft. And the ultra-versatile SLX line pushes the party platform to new heights with everything from the 250 SLX to the astonishing 400 SLX flagship.

Our pick

The Sea Ray 320 Sundancer is an extraordinarily versatile sportsboat. In addition to a ten-person cockpit with wide-open views, a sporting helm and a sleek hardtop, it offers a brilliant new offset seating zone at the bow, with armchair-style loungers and a secure walkaround deck.

If the 320’s asymmetrical open-air layout feels like that of a high-end day boat, its performance also has the power to surprise. Equipped with a soft-riding deep-vee hull and up to 700hp of inboard or outboard propulsion, this four-berth multi-purpose entertainment platform can deliver speeds of up to 37 knots.

Sea Ray 320 Sundancer specifications

LOA: 10.0m

Beam: 3.0m

Engines: Twin 300hp inboards / 350hp outboards

Top speed: 37 knots

Starting price: Available on application

UK dealer: Marina Marbella UK

Tel: +44 (0)1489 576676

Web: www.searay.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Sea Ray.