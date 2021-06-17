ZAR RIBs: Everything you need to know

ZAR RIBs was founded in Milan in 1979, where they are still designed and built to this day.

ZAR builds nearly 40 models of RIB from 10ft tenders and fast open day boats to lavish cabin-equipped 30ft-plus cruising machines.

But despite the variety on offer in terms of length, layout and application, its boats retain a very distinctive profile that makes them instantly recognisable.

With elevated beam-forward bows and radically tapered collars neatly integrated into the mouldings, ZAR has developed a reputation for sophisticated family RIBS that combine Italian design flair with novice-friendly sea manners, great use of space and an outstanding calibre of finish.

The ZAR range

The modern ZAR range is as diverse as it is prolific.

While the 21 aluminium RIBs of the Mini and Interceptor lines make ideal companions for the knockabout rigours of ship-to-shore shuttle work and shallow-water exploration, the five-strong Tender line is equally impressive.

Even the smallest boat in the fleet, the 10ft ZF-0, features a 30hp outboard, a six-foot beam, multiple embarkation points and room for four adults.

Higher up the range, the Classic line provides ten models in seven hull lengths from 4.3m to 7.5m; and the Sport Luxury line adds another five high-spec performance models.

Our pick

The ZAR 79 SL Plus uses a proven hull with a fine entry and an exaggerated bow flare for a soft ride, alongside excellent protection from water ingress.

The fact that the beamy bow is framed inside rigid mouldings also means plenty of space for dining and sunbathing, plus excellent security for passengers and easy access to the toilet inside the console.

As well as seating for 14 people, a neat cockpit wet bar and a cleverly configurable aft lounging platform, the 300hp transom adds performance to practicality with an agile and responsive 48-knot top end.

ZAR 79SL specification

LOA: 25ft 9in (7.9m)

Beam: 9ft 4in (2.86m)

Engine: 200-300hp outboard

Top speed: 48 knots

Price from: £98,700 inc VAT

UK Dealer: Boatsmart

Tel: +44 (0) 1489 660125

Dealer web: www.boatsmart.co.uk

Builder web: www.zar-formenti.net

