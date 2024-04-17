Zeelander 8 first look: painstaking attention to detail and refinement

The Zeelander 8 will offer three double cabins and space for up to three crew, as well as a drive-in tender garage

The new flagship of the ultra-exclusive Zeelander fleet looks precisely how you would anticipate. Cue an understated orgy of mellow lobster boat lines with barely a straight line in sight.

Cue lots of painstaking attention to detail and an obsessive focus on refinement. And cue the same lovely extendable tumblehome transom that we’ve seen on

the Dutch brand’s smaller boats.

In terms of the practicalities, preliminary drawings suggest that it will offer three double cabins and space for up to three crew, as well as a drive-in tender garage which builds on the system developed for the Zeelander 6 and 7.

There will be added flexibility at the bow too, thanks to a deep-set transverse lounge ahead of the extravagantly swept screen. And in spite of its sheer scale, a quad rig of top-spec D13 IPs-1350s will see this boat to 40 knots while keeping sound levels in the saloon beneath just 72dBa.

The first boat is due for delivery this summer and if precedent is anything to go by, the only thing more astonishing than its aesthetic loveliness is likely to be the sheer scale of its ‘billionaire-baiting’ price…

Zeelander 8 specifications

LOA: 79ft 0in (24.08m)

BEAM: 22ft 0in (6.71m)

ENGINES: Quad Volvo Penta D13 IPS1200-1350s

TOP SPEED: 40 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: zeelander.com