Axopar 25 Cross Top yacht tour: A new €44k version of the entry-level Axopar

At the recent Palma Boat Show, Jack Haines took a look at a new Cross Top version of the Axopar 25 with a tweaked layout and a cuddy cabin...

The Axopar 25 is based on the hull of the Axopar 22, but the main difference with this Cross Top version is that it has got a cabin and a slightly different deck layout.

There are a few different formations that you can have in the cockpit: a bench across the back, U-shaped seating around a table, but the version on show at Palma had a really quite flexible seating layout.

You can sit back to back or you can move the backrest around so it’s running across the boat, creating a bench facing forward and a bench facing aft.

That’s probably the most flexible seating solution available on this boat and certainly if you’re going to use this as a tender, which some people will, then it’s a really good option.

Moving forward, you’ve got really nice tall topsides and there are good guardrails running all the way along, so even though it’s a small boat you feel safe and secure.

Article continues below…

There’s storage, a fridge and a sink underneath the seat sections, and Axopar has also given the deck a rubberised finish, which will stay nice and cool, as well as being really grippy and probably quite a lot easier to maintain than teak.

The clean, simple helm arrangement includes a Simrad MFD, a joystick for the bow thruster and trim tabs for the 250hp Mercury outboard engine.

Enjoy the tour…

Axopar 25 Cross Top specifications

LOA: 25ft / 8m

Beam: 7ft4in / 2.23m

Draft: 2ft9in / 0.85 m

Displacement (ex. engine): 1,750 kg / 3,858lbs

Fuel capacity: 230L

Engines: 200-250hp Mercury outboard

Top speed: 40 knots

RCD category: C for 8 people

Starting price: €43,900