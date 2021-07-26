Azimut 50 yacht tour: Entry-level flybridge sets the tone for the range

At the recent British Motor Yacht Show, Hugo took the chance to see inside the Azimut 50, which was making its debut at a UK boat show.

It’s quite rare to see the bigger Azimuts in the UK, so this was a rare opportunity to take a proper look at this 50-foot flybridge model.

The starting price is £995,000 (ex. VAT), which places the Azimut 50 firmly at the premium end of the market, but it’s not hard to see what you get for that extra money.

First of all, the exterior styling is exceptional – the almost trademark Azimut mirrored windows sweep all along the front of the boat, allowing lots of light in and giving a very distinctive look.

The first thing you notice when you step on board is the large swim platform, which has enough room to store a tender.

Moving into the cockpit area, there are lots of useful little cupboards, including an ice maker and a dedicated locker to store your shore power cable, as well as very smart stainless steel gates with Azimut branding on, a proper stern gear setup, and a winch for your stern lines.

But the centre-piece is a U-shaped wrap of seating around a big teak table that has been very smartly finished.

Underneath there is access to the crew cabin, which was left bare to be used as a lazarette on the model we filmed.

Enjoy the tour…

Apologies for the sound of the camera grip and for the omission of the master ensuite heads.

Azimut 50 specification

LOA: 16.08 m (52’9”)

Beam: 4.65 m (15’3”)

Draft: 1.52 m (4’11”)

Displacement: 26.8 tonnes (59,083lb)

Fuel capacity: 2,200l (581 US Gal)

Water capacity: 590l (155 US Gal)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta D11

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 26 knots

Price: £995,000 (ex. VAT)